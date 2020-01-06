Laurence Fishburne To Executive Produce New Comedy For ABC Studios

Actor and director Laurence Fishburne has a new project in the works. According to Deadline the Black-ish star will executive produce a new comedy series for ABC Studios.

Laurence Fishburne To Produce Eddie B Teacher Comedy In Works At ABC https://t.co/WVYIz4W7Cb pic.twitter.com/wgyBfHApPa — Deadline Hollywood (@DEADLINE) December 26, 2019

The series—which will star Houston comedian Eddie Brown—is being created under Fishburne’s production company Cinema Gypsy Productions. It will chronicle the journey of a middle school football coach who is tasked with teaching 8th grade science after his school experiences budget cuts. Helen Sugland will executive produce alongside Fishburne and Richard Manus who will also serve as the writer for the project.

Brown—who is better known as Eddie B—is an educator who rose to fame after posting a series of comedic clips dubbed “what teachers really say.” He took to Instagram to share his excitement about the upcoming project. “I guess this makes it official. Every Teacher in the world should take a bow,” he posted. “This is our time! I love you all!!”

For Fishburne—who also serves as an executive producer for Black-ish and Grown-ish— he says he wants to use his artistry to connect people from different walks of life. “I’m very lucky to get to do what I do. People enjoy what I do and that’s the goal at the end of the day,” he said in an interview with Collider.

News about this project comes after it was revealed that his co-star Marsai Martin is producing a comedy film dubbed Queen which will be released under Universal.

SEE ALSO:

Marsai Martin To Expand Her Production Portfolio With ‘Queen’

Marsai Martin’s Production Company Inks First-Look Deal With Universal Pictures