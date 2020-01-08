Azriel Clary Speaks Out: The Fight Between R. Kelly’s Girlfriends Explained

The R. Kelly survivors saga continues to have plot twist after plot twist, and now it seems one of his current girlfriends is breaking her silence.

Azriel Clary recently got in a physical fight with another one of R. Kelly’s girlfriends Joycelyn Savage, and all the audio was recorded on Instagram Live. According to TMZ, police arrived at R. Kelly’s Trump Tower condo in Chicago because of the fight.

Clary was reportedly gathering her things on Wednesday to move out of the condo when Savage came in the room and the two started arguing. Clary said she was looking after herself and then she threatened to send Savage to jail because she had sex with her when she was underage. “Joy you were sleeping with me as a minor,” Clary can be heard saying in the video before Savage attacks her. The two then go off-screen and they can be heard scuffling and screaming in the background. Clary continues to yell in the video, “You were sleeping with me as a minor!”

Clary would later go back on Instagram Live to tell her followers that Savage is going to jail for assault and for sleeping with a minor. “The skeletons is coming out,” she says. Later in her live, Clary would go on to say, “Look ya, I’m fin to be an advocate for women.” She even went as far to say that R. Kelly has been lying to the public. “He been lying to all ya a**. And he had people like me, lying for him. That’s why we never watched the documentary.”

The Lifetime docu-series “Surviving R. Kelly” premiered last year, documenting the stories of R. Kelly’s alleged abuse victims. A sequel, “Surviving R. Kelly – Part II: The Reckoning”, premiered on Lifetime on January 2. R. Kelly is currently incarcerated and awaits trial for multiple charges of abuse and misconduct across states.

At first, Clary and Savage fully supported Kelly and they even went on “CBS This Morning” back in March, claiming their parents were lying about Kelly brainwashing teenage girls. “Our parents are basically out here just to get money,” Savage told Gayle King. “Well, both our parents, both our parents are basically out here trying to get money and scam, because they didn’t agree on what happened, you know, with music or whatever it could be. And they’re just very upset.”

Now it seems Clary is changing her tune.

Reports surfaced that she was moving out of Kelly’s Chicago condo back in December. At the end of “Surviving R. Kelly – Part II” it was also revealed that Clary has reunited with her parents. According to BET, her father, Angelo Clary, confirmed, “[Azriel] has left the side of Robert Kelly and she is taking an independent role and taking control of her life as an independent woman [and] showing the world she is strong. She looks forward to a bright future on her own.”

Clary became more active on social media recently with various tweets alluding to a changed life. “It’s not about sides, it’s about me doing what’s best for me and me coming to realization as a young woman,” one Jan. 6 tweet reads. “And more importantly knowing that my past does not define me. You all will hear my voice loud and clear very soon.”

“Everybody asking me do I support R. Kelly, how bout y’all ask him if he support me,” she said in another Jan. 6 tweet. “Any questions y’all got y’all can write him yourself MCC – 71 W. Van Buren St, if it DONT apply to me. I DONT KNOW! Plain & Simple. So stop asking your gonna love me for me or not.”

“If I could be 17 again,” she in a tweet on Jan. 8.

It seems like more things will come to light very soon, considering the recent fight — and to think all this happened on R. Kelly’s 53rd birthday. His attorney, Steve Greenberg, released a statement to TMZ, saying, “I have a statement written by Azriel that she provided to me, voluntarily, after Robert was already in jail, that said she never had sex with him when she was under aged. As far as this little cat fight, it is clear that it was staged to try and boost social media popularity.”

