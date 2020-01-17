Pastor John Gray’s TV Show Gets Canceled As Church’s Eviction And Lawsuit Loom

Sometimes when it rains, it can pour. And to say that John Gray can’t escape the torrential downpour from ingering storm clouds of controversy hovering over him would be an understatement. The South Carolina-based pastor has been on the receiving end of a recent spate of bad news, all of which has progressively gotten worse this week.

As Gray pushes back against the likelihood of his church being evicted over allegedly unpaid bills, it was reported on Thursday that his reality TV show was being canceled. The Greenville News “confirmed” with the Oprah Winfrey Network (OWN) that the TV station was not planning on renewing “The Book of John Gray” for a new season.

News of the TV show being canceled came days after a former employee of Gray’s Relentless Church filed a lawsuit claiming the pastor owes him tens of thousands of dollars in unpaid wages.

“The Book of John Gray,” described in part on OWN’s website as “a dramedy docu-follow hybrid about the life of John Gray and his uniquely humorous way of helping people,” would have been filming for a fifth season had it been renewed. The show can still be picked up by other networks or be put into syndication, but as of Friday, there were no plans to resume production on any new episodes.

Because of the controversies that Gray has been involved in, some fans of the show said early last year that they had no plans to tune in and watch Season 4 — perhaps an indication that sagging ratings and viewership may have played a role into the decision against renewing the show. Among those controversies were an apparent scandal that involved an extramarital affair that Gray seemed to acknowledge before insisting the relationship, while inappropriate, was not physically cheating with “that strange woman.”

That led to his controversial purchase of a Lamborghini Urus for their eight-year anniversary in December of 2018. Gray defended that extravagance in the face of widespread criticism.

That controversy may have provided a glimpse into Gray’s spending habits, which could have contributed to his current situations that each have finances in common.

Relentless Church’s landlord filed paperwork earlier this month to initiate the eviction as he and Gray have reportedly disputed the terms of an apparently expired lease.

“We have paid what we owe, according to our agreement, and everything is going to be shared at the right time through the proper legal channels,” Gray said at the time. A rep for Gray previously told NewsOne that the pastor “will be able to provide receipts of payment.”

This past Sunday, just days after Gray’s landlord asked him to explain why Relentless Church should be able to stay, the pastor defiantly told his congregation, “I’ll see you this week coming and the next week after that and the next week after that and the next week after that and the next week after that.”

Then came the lawsuit from Travis Hayes, the former chief operating officer of Gray’s Relentless Church who sued this week claiming that he was owed $75,000 in unpaid wages before he resigned last month.

Gray has not publicly responded to Hayes’ lawsuit and an email to his rep seeking comment was not immediately returned. However, the pastor has been quite active on his social media channels, posting a cryptic Instagram post on Thursday that may have been meant to address the above controversies.

