9-Year-Old Detroit Fashion Designer Captures Mattel’s Attention

A 9-year-old from Detroit is taking her passion for fashion to new levels. According to WDIV Detroit, budding fashion innovator Nevaeh Woods has transformed her hobby of designing clothes for her dolls into a business that has captured the attention of the toy company Mattel.

At the age of five, the aspiring fashion designer began making clothes for her dolls out of items like ribbon and socks. She would try to coordinate her doll’s outfits with what she was wearing for the day. Her mother Sha’Kvia Woods began sharing her creations online and the overwhelmingly positive response led to the creation of Nevaeh’s brand SaSha Sew Amazing; a platform where she highlights how she designs accessories and garments for dolls out of household items.

She recently was surprised with a box from Mattel that included Barbies to style along with an encouraging message for the young creative about continuing to follow her dreams. “Nevaeh! We heard you like designing clothes,” read the note. “Here’s a couple new editions to add to your collection. Always remember, you can be anything!”

Woods was humbled by the gift. “It made me feel special because I’m achieving my goal to be a fashion designer and that’s what I really want to do so I can be famous and make stuff and encourage people to follow their dreams,” the youngster said in a statement, according to the news outlet.

Many Black children are stepping into the world of entrepreneurship. An 11-year-old entrepreneur named Obocho Peters recently opened a thrift store in Brooklyn dubbed Obocho’s Closet to provide inexpensive clothing options for underprivileged families. Beauty entrepreneur Courtney Adeleye’s 5-year-old daughter Lily Adeleye became the youngest CEO to have her company’s products sold at Target.

