‘I Just Wish I Could Hug Them’: Vanessa Bryant Breaks Her Silence In A Heartfelt Instagram Post

On Wednesday evening, Vanessa Bryant broke her silence on the loss of her husband, Kobe Bryant, and their 13-year-old daughter, Gianna. In the heartfelt Instagram post, Vanessa spoke on behalf of herself and her three daughters Natalia, Bianka and Capri, and expressed gratitude for the outpouring of prayers and support they have received following their tragic loss on Sunday, Jan. 26.

“We are completely devastated by the sudden loss of my adoring husband, Kobe — the amazing father of our children; and my beautiful, sweet Gianna — a loving, thoughtful, and wonderful daughter, and amazing sister to Natalia, Bianka, and Capri,” Vanessa said.

She also spoke of the other lives lost in the helicopter crash, saying that her family is devastated and “share in their grief intimately.”

Vanessa continued, “There aren’t enough words to describe our pain right now. I take comfort in knowing that Kobe and Gigi both knew that they were so deeply loved. We were so incredibly blessed to have them in our lives. I wish they were here with us forever. They were our beautiful blessings taken from us too soon. I’m not sure what our lives hold beyond today, and it’s impossible to imagine life without them.”

While sharing that her family’s love for their lost loved ones is “immeasurable,” she added, “I just wish I could hug them, kiss them and bless them. Have them here with us, forever. Thank you for sharing your joy, your grief and your support with us.”

Bryant closed out the post requesting privacy for her and her family, as they “will need to navigate this new reality.”

Additionally, she shared a website created to honor the “Team Mamba family,” which was set up by the Mamba Sports Foundation. Donations for the MambaOnThree Fund are being accepted at MambaOnThree.org. She also offered a means to further Kobe and Gianna’s legacy, MambaSportsFoundation.org.

Vanessa recently made her Instagram page public and changed her profile picture to a touching photo of a younger Gianna wrapped around her father’s neck, gazing into his eyes.

She has also disabled the comments on all posts, but the tribute to Kobe and Gianna.

