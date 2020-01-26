NBA Legend Kobe Bryant And 13-Year-Old Daughter Dies In Helicopter Crash

UPDATE: 3:34 p.m. —

Bryant’s 13-year-old daughter, Gianna, was on board the helicopter and died in the crash as well, TMZ reports. According to the outlet, they were on their way to Mamba Academy for a basketball practice.

Unconfirmed reports have also said that Rick Fox was aboard the helicopter.

Original story:

Legendary NBA champion, Kobe Bryant, died in helicopter crash in Calabasas, TMZ Sports has confirmed. He was 41 years old. The former LA Laker was traveling with at least three other people on his private helicopter when a fire broke out, seemingly causing it to crash.

#Update Downed aircraft is a helicopter. Flames extinguished. #Malibu deputies at crash site looking for survivors, 4200 blk Las Virgenes Rd #Calabasas #LASD pic.twitter.com/eixLhGhLyE — LA County Sheriffs (@LASDHQ) January 26, 2020

Emergency personnel responded to the accident, but there were no survivors.

Fire officials said in a press conference that the Sikorsky S-76 helicopter crashed under unknown circumstances, ABC News reports. Witnesses who were bike riding in the area saw that the helicopter was in distress Los Angeles County Fire Capt. Tony Imbrenda. It is unclear, however, if the pilot alerted over radio that the aircraft was in distress.

Five people confirmed deceased, no survivors in #Calabasas helicopter crash. #LASD #Malibu deputies remain with #LA County Fire personnel. Investigation ongoing. Avoid the area until further notice. — LA County Sheriffs (@LASDHQ) January 26, 2020

It is also uncertain who the helicopter belonged to, or where it was going.

The cause of the crash is currently under investigation, according to the New York Post.

Bryant’s wife, Vanessa Bryant, was not one of the passengers on board the helicopter. The other names of those on the helicopter have not yet been revealed.

Kobe was drafted in the NBA directly out of high school in 1996 and spent his entire professional basketball career with the Los Angeles Lakers. He won five NBA championships with the team and received the NBA MVP in 2008 and NBA Finals MVP in 2009 and 2010.

He also took home gold medals in 2008 and 2012 as a member of the U.S. men’s basketball team.

Bryant retired from the NBA in Nov. 2015, with his final game being against the Utah Jazz. He scored 60 points on April 13, 2016 as his farewell to the NBA.

NewsOne will provide details as they are reported.

