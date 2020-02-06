‘Free Bill Cosby’: Snoop Dogg Capes For Black Men While Slamming Oprah and Gayle King

The conversation around Kobe Bryant‘s life and death is steadily getting rawer and has resulted in some major backlash for anyone who brings up the 2003 rape accusations against him. Gayle King is the latest person to receive flak after bringing up the accusations in an interview with Lisa Leslie. She asked Leslie if she believed Bryant’s legacy is “complicated” because of the case, to which Leslie replied, “It’s not complicated for me at all.” Leslie went on to say that she does’t believe Kobe was the “kind of guy” to “violate a woman or be aggressive in that way.”

The fact that King brought up the rape allegations at all set Twitter on fire with many people slamming King for trying to tarnish Bryant’s reputation. Folks even brought Oprah into the mix, saying she and King have an “agenda” against Black men.

Possibly the harshest criticism, which was laced with misogyny, has been coming from Snoop Dogg. The rapper took to Instagram to admonish and threaten King.

“Gayle King, you out of pocket for that sh*t, way out of pocket,” Snoop said. “What do you gain from that? I swear to God, we the worst. We the f**king worst. We expect more from you Gayle.”

Snoop further addressed Oprah as well:

“Don’t you hang out with Oprah? Why y’all attacking us? We your people! You ain’t come after f**king Harvey Weinstein asking them dumb a** questions.” Snoop then proceed to call King a “Funky doghead bi*ch” and he added, “Respect the family and back off b*tch before we come get you.”

Snoop didn’t stop here either.

In another post, the 48-year-old rapper posted a picture of Oprah with João Teixeira de Faria, a Brazilian spiritual healer who was sentenced to 19 years and four months in prison for the rapes of four different women. He was accused of abuse by nearly 600 women, according to ABC News. Oprah has featured him on her show before.

Snoop wrote, “When. Or is it only blacks that y’all wanna interview and try and tarnish they reputation over accusations fu** both you h*es on behalf of the whole hood u bi*ches not with us. Gayle and Oprah been on bullsh*t so fu** y’all and y’all super powers FDHB*tch.”

Snoop then posted a picture of King with Harvey Weinstein, who’s accused of sexually harassing, assaulting or raping over 90 women. Snoop followed by posted a picture of Weinstein with Oprah and the caption, “Did that fake a** micheal Jackson sh*t to tarnish his name with them lying ass kids and here she is with a known rapist smiling and laughing. Fu** u and Gayle. Free bill Cosby.”

With the Michael Jackson comment, Snoop is referring to Oprah’s HBO special that followed the “Leaving Neverland” documentary where she interviewed Michael Jackson‘s alleged sexual abuse victims, Wade Robson and James Safechuck. Oprah received criticism for this “After Neverland” special back in 2019 from many people who believe that the late Jackson didn’t abuse kids. When “Leaving Neverland” was released and documented the alleged abuse, Oprah explained, “This moment transcends Michael Jackson. It is much bigger than any one person. This is a moment in time that allows us to see this societal corruption. It’s like a scourge on humanity.”

As for Oprah’s relationship with Weinstein, the two were probably friends or, at least, acquaintances at one point. However, Oprah has shined light on his alleged victims before. Back in 2018, she interviewed Salma Hayek who detailed her alleged abuse from Weinstein. A documentary interviewing Weinstein’s alleged victims called “Untouchable” was also released in 2019, although Oprah was not a producer on it.

Meanwhile, Snoop Dogg’s defense of Bill Cosby is jarring considering the 82-year-old actor and comedian was convicted of three charges of aggravated indecent sexual assault. He was also accused of sexual assault or rape by at least 60 women.

Finally, Snoop ended his tirade with another photo of Gayle King and Harvey Weinstein, writing, “W. T. F. Is this another one it’s adding up now y’all not with us @lilduval Trade this b*ch.”

King isn’t the only journalist who’s brought up the 2003 rape accusations against Kobe. Not too long after Kobe’s death was announced — along with the death of his 13-year-old daughter Gianna and seven other people — Washington Post reporter Felicia Sonmez tweeted a link to the 2016 Daily Beast article covering Bryant’s case.

The move sparked a wave of backlash and even death threats, according to Sonmez. The Post subsequently placed Sonmez on “administrative leave” sparking a huge debate on when is the right time to bring up Bryant’s rape case, or whether it should be discussed after his death. Clearly, the conversation is still a polarizing topic.

SEE ALSO:

Gayle King Accused Of Trying To ‘Tarnish’ Kobe’s Legacy For Bringing Up Sexual Assault Trial

Vanessa Bryant Shares Grief On Instagram With Kobe’s Fans

NewsOne Radio Our staff has picked their favorite stations, take a listen... LISTEN LIVE LISTEN LIVE

Also On NewsOne: