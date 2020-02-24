Watch Kobe Bryant’s Public Memorial Live: How To Stream Video Of Lakers Legend Being Honored In Los Angeles

Kobe Bryant‘s public memorial is scheduled to be held in Los Angeles on Monday, weeks after his untimely death in a helicopter crash that also killed his 13-year-old daughter and seven other people on board in a tragic accident last month. The Los Angeles Lakers legend and Gianna Bryant were buried in a private ceremony earlier this month.

MORE: The Significance Of Holding Kobe Bryant’s Funeral During Black History Month

The public memorial is set to be held at the Staples Center, which is also the Lakers’ home arena that served as the site of hundreds of smaller makeshift memorials in the days after the helicopter crash on Jan. 26 in Calabasas, California. People left flowers, candles, teddy bears, sneakers, basketballs and notes of support outside of the arena for days until the city cleaned up the items and gave some of them to Vanessa Bryant, Kobe’s widow who requested they be given to her and her family as she was grieving in private as well as publicly by sharing intimate family photos via her Instagram account.

The event will also honor Gianna — a budding basketball star in her own right — as well as the seven other people who died in the crash.

The date of Feb. 24 was significant as it was likely selected to match the retired jersey number that Bryant wore as a member of the Lakers. Twenty-four was also the number of years that he called Los Angeles home after being drafted straight out of high school to the NBA in 1996. Two is also the jersey number that Gianna wore and 20 is the number of years that Kobe and Vanessa have been married. The memorial was also going to be taking place during Black History Month, a fact that was not insignificant.

It was reported in the days after the tragedy that the Staples Center, where the Lakers play their home games, may not be the best place for a public memorial because if its relatively limited seating capacity. TMZ suggested that it may have been held at the L.A. Coliseum, which holds about 80,000 people compared to the Staples Center capacity of about 20,000.

If you’re one of the many Kobe fans who can’t make it in person but still wants to watch the memorial, you’re in luck. There is no shortage of ways to live stream the memorial and watch live from anywhere in the world so long as there is internet access.

The memorial is scheduled to begin at 10 a.m. local time, or 1 p.m. Eastern time.

Below are multiple ways to watch a live stream of Kobe Bryant’s public memorial.

SEE ALSO:

Everything To Know About Kobe And Gianna Bryant’s Private Funeral

Vanessa Bryant Shares Grief On Instagram With Kobe’s Fans