Orlando Jones Welcomes All The Smoke From Isaiah Washington After MAGA Minion Ridicules Firing

MAGA representative Isaiah Washington tried to stick his nose into a conversation that had nothing to do with him and actor Orlando Jones was fully prepared to check him.

Jones continues to give his perspective on his firing from the Starz series “American Gods” in September of last year. It has been an incident of contention for the actor who says racism played a part in him being let go. By the third season of the show, Jones was informed that his services were no longer needed supposedly because the series was going to be exploring storylines that didn’t involve his trickster god character Mr. Nancy.

However, Jones called this “horsesh*t,” saying the decision to remove him as an actor, producer and writer on the show was more race-related and Jones blamed Starz and the British production company Fremantle. On SiriusXM’s “The Clay Cane Show,” the actor talked about the on-set culture, calling the showrunner a “wigga” and a “culture vulture,” who speaks with a “quote unquote blackcent.”

He continued:

“Culture vulture white guy is running around with a Black Panther t-shirt on talking like you black, acting like you black, thinking you blacker than black people. You’re playing that whole game, which is the only reason you would run your ass around and say something as crazy as Mr. Nancy’s bad for black America and clearly there’s nobody around to correct you. There’s nobody of color around you who feels they have the guts to say, ‘Hey sir, you probably shouldn’t say that you write from a black male perspective. You’re like a 60 plus year old white man.’”

Jones also questioned the way he was let go, saying that the task was handed to a “wigga” who wanted to replace the “angry black God guy” with a Marilyn Manson-esque God.

Jones continued his frustrations on Twitter this week by posting now-deleted messages that are allegedly between him and “American Gods” lead actor Ricky Whittle, whom Jones sees as someone who was unwilling to support him. Whittle seemed to respond to Jones in his messages from December, saying Jones was using “the racism card to burn ur friends house down.” In Whittle’s messages, he blamed “incompetence not racism” on Jones’ firing.

Isaiah Washington felt the need to chime in after Jones posted his now-deleted tweets, “Welcome to my world my ni**a! Yo ass is Black after all!”

Welcome to my world my ni**a! Yo ass is Black after all! 😂 https://t.co/zfw9M9ZFX5 — The Tweet Sniper💥 (@IWashington) March 2, 2020

Washington was let go from ABC’s “Grey’s Anatomy” back in 2007 after using a homophobic slur on set. At the time, a petition was started trying to get Washington back on the show and it argued that racism played a part with ABC letting him and many other Black actors go.

Now, Washington seems to be poking fun at Jones with his “Welcome to my world” tweet.

Jones wasn’t having it though. He tweeted back at Washington, questioning his Blackness and demanding that he apologize to actress Yvette Nicole Brown. Washington got in a heated Twitter beef back in November 2019 where Brown accused Washington of “dancing with the alt right” and Washington accused Brown of “dancing for dollars” for “Walt Disney, a KNOWN RACIST,” by joining the live-action remake of “Lady and the Tramp.”

“Apologize to @YNB ur world seems more toxic than black,” Jones tweeted to Washington. He also added a video of TikTok influencer @carterisaphag who says, “transformation video on how to properly do Blackface cause ya don’t know how to do it. You don’t do it! Oh my God, is it that simple? Huh. Support Black people.”

This is when things escalated and Washington tweeted back, “I know you didn’t just call my world ‘toxic’ when your fake black ass just got FIRED for trying to pretend you are Black. GTFOH Nicca! You don’t want this smoke. You ain’t built like me Ninja. Stick to writing Champ!”

I know you didn’t just call my world “toxic” when your fake black ass just got FIRED for trying to pretend you are Black. GTFOH Nicca! 😂 You don’t want this smoke. You ain’t built like me Ninja. Stick to writing Champ! #FuckYourFeelings https://t.co/FGnlWqLT30 — The Tweet Sniper💥 (@IWashington) March 2, 2020

This is when Jones sarcastically responded with a GIF saying “Ooh, that sounds scary as hell,” to which Washington responded, “Yeah, you know who I am. Just say ‘Thanks’ that you have been hired for just ‘looking’ like me, but without the backbone.”

Yeah, you know who I am. Just say “Thanks” that you have been hired for just “looking” like me, but without the backbone. 😂 — The Tweet Sniper💥 (@IWashington) March 2, 2020

Eventually, Jones clapped back, tweeting, “Your comedy work… on twitter, is amazeballs but your homophobia is legendary. You would have been an awesome Mr. Nancy. Supa dupa angry.”

Your comedy work… on twitter, is amazeballs but your homophobia is legendary 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 you would have been an awesome Mr. Nancy. Supa dupa angry🤣🤣🤣 #Trollando made a new friend 😘 https://t.co/Zfjv6fBGYV pic.twitter.com/QEUGkuix94 — Orlando Jones (@TheOrlandoJones) March 2, 2020

It didn’t stop there.

Washington responded with misspelled words, “They’re your Slave Ass go, trying to pin that ‘homophobic’ ish on me Champ. It ain’t gonna fly you b*tchass Ninja. You a soft ass Ninja and have been for years! Who you signing autographs for now in airports? Arsenio Hall or that Everybody Hates Chris dude. Either way, you lose.”

They’re your Slave Ass go, trying to pin that “homophobic” ish on me Champ. It ain’t gonna fly you bitchass Ninja. You a soft ass Ninja and have been for years! Who you signing autographs for now in airports? Arsenio Hall or that Everybody Hates Chris dude. Either way, you lose. https://t.co/D0ugpcEU5v — The Tweet Sniper💥 (@IWashington) March 2, 2020

There’s more. In a series of other tweets, Washington wrote:

“Why be a bitchass, fakeass Spider Ninja, when I have iconic roles like ‘Dr. Burke’ and ‘Chancellor Jaha’ still killing it! Roles that inspire and not make mofos cringe behind your back! FOH! It must be super hard on your mental state to have to use GIFS of a “character” that you lost on @STARZ and now crying RACISM. You look STUPID. OBTW: I premiering on @STARZ this Summer, so there goes your racism claim Champ! You SUCK as an Actor, just accept it and WRITE!”

Why be a bitchass, fakeass Spider Ninja, when I have iconic roles like “Dr. Burke” and “Chancellor Jaha” still killing it! Roles that inspire and not make mofos cringe behind your back! FOH! 😂 https://t.co/D0ugpcEU5v — The Tweet Sniper💥 (@IWashington) March 2, 2020

It must be super hard on your mental state to have to use GIFS of a “character” that you lost on @STARZ and now crying RACISM. You look STUPID. OBTW: I premiering on @STARZ this Summer, so there goes your racism claim Champ! You SUCK as an Actor, just accept it and WRITE! https://t.co/D0ugpcEU5v — The Tweet Sniper💥 (@IWashington) March 3, 2020

Washington also added, “@TheOrlandoJones says that my world is “toxic”, because I support #MAGA and 45. Yet, he claims that RACISM is why @americangodsus and @AmGodsRoom fired him off his former show. He’s posting private DM’s of @MrRickyWhittle trying to reason with him and now he wants smoke from me?”

.@TheOrlandoJones says that my world is “toxic”, because I support #MAGA and 45. Yet, he claims that RACISM is why @americangodsus and @AmGodsRoom fired him off his former show. He’s posting private DM’s of @MrRickyWhittle trying to reason with him and now he wants smoke from me? pic.twitter.com/gWc3kTQiTG — The Tweet Sniper💥 (@IWashington) March 3, 2020

He finally ended with, “This will be my final tweet to you, because I’m actually ‘punching down’ now. The #LoadofShit is heading your way for years to come #MAGA hater. Enjoy the painful journey Champ!”

This will be my final tweet to you, because I’m actually “punching down” now. The #LoadofShit is heading your way for years to come #MAGA hater. Enjoy the painful journey Champ! 😂 — The Tweet Sniper💥 (@IWashington) March 3, 2020

In a well-played petty move, Jones responded to all the hoopla by simply retweeting all the negative responses to his initial tweet. Then he ended by retweeting Washington’s final tweet, writing, “Please don’t go Kanye Clarence Ben Carson Thomas West – Washington. The #LoadOfShit punch down is so sexy.”

Please don't go Kanye Clarence Ben Carson Thomas West – Washington. The #LoadOfShit punch down is so sexy. #YourSheetIsShowing https://t.co/5gfEylu01X — Orlando Jones (@TheOrlandoJones) March 3, 2020

There you have it.

The MAGA shenanigans continue.

