Have Any Black People Gotten The Coronavirus? Debunking Social Media Myths

The exponential spread of the coronavirus across the globe has left many of the world’s citizens shaken to their cores as health officials work to figure out a solution to the hyper-contagious illness that is also known as COVID-19.

But while the coronavirus has been diagnosed in all of the continents except Antarctica, a lot of people across social media have taken notice that there hasn’t been a single announcement of a victim, whether fatal or otherwise, being a Black person.

So NONE of these Corona Virus cases have been black people?! LEMME FOUND OUT WE IMMUNE. It’s the least God can do after slavery. — key. (@keywilliamss) March 9, 2020

In fact, some have even gone so far as to offer their decidedly unscientific opinions and declare without any hint of proof that Black people are somehow immune to the coronavirus.

Scientists watching the coronavirus infect everyone but black people. pic.twitter.com/e4qUllpBJP — Andre Matthews (@_EpikDre) March 7, 2020

However, the only race-based reports about the coronavirus have been about people ignorantly targeting Asians for hate crimes, presumably based on the racist and inexplicable premise that they are somehow responsible for the virus being in America.

coronavirus and lice agreeing to leave black people alone pic.twitter.com/g3xNCgXHWI — dj conner 性交 🅴 (@hardsoh) March 10, 2020

This latest incarnation of the coronavirus was first reported out of the central Chinese city of Wuhan late last year. Since then it has gone on to infect more than 13,000 people and kill more than 4,000 others worldwide. In the U.S., the number of infected was more than 800 and deaths were at least 27, according to the New York Times.

Black people all over the globe with good hygiene watching the rest of the world that don’t wash they legs get the Coronavirus pic.twitter.com/z7r8aoJNdF — Saint Lil Ron Don 🐯 (@tigergoods15) March 7, 2020

Out of all of those instances, there has not been one reported case specifically saying a Black person or Black people had been infected by or died from complications stemming from contracting the coronavirus.

So we still at Zero https://t.co/tjfiE52vXz — ‘Rona Survivor (@ReturnsGrinch) March 9, 2020

That seemed to pave the way for the unfortunate and very false narrative that Black people were immune to coronavirus because of our “African skin” has been repeatedly debunked despite persistent and unfounded claims to the contrary by people who have no scientific data to back up their claims.

Africa is the biggest continent and has the least cases of coronavirus. Black history month extended. pic.twitter.com/qwGjEOLTyH — Mightykeef (@MightyKeef) March 9, 2020

With that said, the coronavirus is in 10 African nations and has affected about 100 people, with its first death there happening in Egypt, where CNN reported that more than half of the continent’s cases are.

I have just remembered that not a single Black person is yet to be killed by the CoronaVirus. #CoronaVirusSA #CoronaVirus pic.twitter.com/50JjRMBDHu — Man’s NOT Barry Roux  (@AdvoBarryRoux) March 9, 2020

Dr. Jen Caudle, an African American family physician and an associate professor at Rowan University in New Jersey, confirmed to the Philadelphia Inquirer that yes, Black folks can indeed contract the coronavirus.

Black people ain’t afraid of coronavirus. We been living with coronavirus since we got here. What is white supremacy if not an infectious disease? — Brandon D. Anderson (@brandn_andersn) March 7, 2020

“There is no evidence to say that black people cannot get coronavirus. This is a myth,” she said. “Anyone can get coronavirus.”

With that said, some folks still found it strange that not one single Black person has been identified in the media as having come down with or been killed by the coronavirus. One person on social media suggested that if a Black person did contract it, his or her face would be plastered all over TV and the internet in an effort to placate the general public’s perceived fears that only non-Black folks were coming down with it.

If people who are infected by corona virus in SA were black, their names, homes street & pictures will be all over Social Media. White privileges goes a long way. Wait for a case of a black person, they will mention even his location they won't say WC, they’ll say Gugulethu ext 5 — Man’s NOT Barry Roux  (@AdvoBarryRoux) March 10, 2020

The theories being pushing on social media were enough to leave some folks fed up that the unfounded suspicions were being lent any real credence in the first place.

the "black people are immune to the virus" is going to break me — David Dennis Jr. (@DavidDTSS) March 9, 2020

There are, however, some specific factors to the coronavirus that do make certain Black folks more at risk. That includes America’s homeless population, of which Black people make up 40 percent while only accounting for 13 percent of the country’s entire population. Being homeless increases the risk of contracting coronavirus twofold, Chunhuei Chi, director of the Center for Global Health at Oregon State University in Corvallis, told the Associated Press over the weekend.

White folks really upset that black folks ain’t catching coronavirus EVEN IN AFRICA 😭 https://t.co/zX4nkkW5AQ — 💫✨WOO (@TheJessieWoo) March 8, 2020

“They are double risk,” he said. “One is a risk to themselves, the other is a risk to society.”

Black people can't get coronavirus. and I'm sticking with that — O. Bison (@O_diggler) March 10, 2020

But those comments came decidedly outside of the context of race.

Black people really in here drinking ginger ale. I haven’t seen a black person with Coronavirus yet — one of keke wyatts kids (@AnttDave) March 10, 2020

Similarly, the New York Times recently reported that living in poor and urban communities can complicate the kind of existing health risks that the coronavirus can exacerbate.

I’ve been washing my hands like 15 times a day because I don’t want being the first black guy with the corona virus on my record — Martian 👽 (@miguel_slumps) March 10, 2020

“An outbreak could devastate low-income black and Latino communities that, even in the best of times, face serious medical challenges,” the Times wrote.

Black people once the pandemic wipes out everyone else pic.twitter.com/VJJjgufGfA — Prude (@lickitoff) March 9, 2020

All of which is to say — again — that it was unclear if a Black person has or Black people have been infected by the coronavirus. However, it is very clear that the coronavirus does not discriminate against its victims based on race, meaning that Black folks can indeed contract the illness — just like everybody else unless — just like everybody else — they familiarize themselves with the basic facts and take the proper precautions recommended by the CDC, which can all be found here.

