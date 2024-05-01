Subscribe
Crime

White Man Angry Over Yard Work Accused Of Pulling Gun On Black Dad, Toddler Son

Mark Denis Grzybowski faces up to five years in prison for taking the law into his hands.

Published on May 1, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

NewsOne Featured Video
CLOSE
Richterhammer (Gavel) auf weißem Hintergrund. Symbolfoto für Gerechtigkeit

Source: ullstein bild / Getty

Amid an apparent ongoing spate of white vigilantes possibly motivated by racism, a Black father and his toddler son were held at gunpoint last weekend in Michigan after a homeowner expressed anger over yardwork that was not being done on his property.

Breyon Woods told Click On Detroit that he brought his four-year-old son along on a yardwork job at a home in Dearborn Heights on Saturday when he saw Mark Denis Grzybowski, who owns a neighboring home, aiming a rifle at them.

“As I’m showing my son how to use the blower, like we’re coming from the backyard into the front, and I just look to the left, he got the rifle pointed right at me and my son,” Woods, 31, explained. “He said last year we left stuff on his driveway, and this year, we’re not going to do it.”

But when the local police were notified, Grzybowski, 63, barricaded himself in his home during a standoff that lasted for more than four hours.

Grzybowski ultimately emerged from his home and was arrested. On Monday, he was formally arraigned and charged by the Wayne County Prosecutor’s Office with carrying a weapon with unlawful intent, a count of using a pneumatic gun during a felony, and two counts of misdemeanor assault.

A bond of $50,000 was set. If Grzybowski’s bond is paid, he will have to wear a GPS monitor. Grzybowski is scheduled to appear in court again on May 8.

Amazingly, Grzybowski did not pull the trigger and Woods and his son were not physically harmed from the ordeal.

White vigilantism is thriving

Other Black people who have found themselves in similar situations being approached by white vigilantes with homicidal intentions were not as fortunate as Woods and his son.

In late March, 81-year-old William Brock was charged with the felony murder of a Black woman Uber driver after he shot and killed Lo-Letha Hall, who was the victim of the same scam call Brock had been scammed by. A video of the incident includes footage of the accused murderer holding Hall at gunpoint while demanding she give him information she didn’t have on the scammers who allegedly set this entire tragedy in motion.

Late last year, a young white woman was sentenced to life in prison after being convicted of felony murder, malice murder, aggravated assault, false imprisonment, and three charges of weapons possession during a crime in the 2019 murder of 62-year-old Kenneth Herring in Clayton County, Georgia. Hannah Payne — who witnessed a minor traffic accident when Herring, who was reportedly experiencing a medical emergency, hit a tractor-trailer and drove off — chased after Herring, blocked his car with hers, ordered him out of the car as if she had the authority to do so, pointed her gun at him, and, ultimately, shot the elderly man to death.

Also last year, New York City subway rider Daniel Penny – a white Marine trained to kill – choked to death Jordan Neely over the perceived threat of violence from the unarmed Black man who was complaining loudly of being hungry. Penny’s manslaughter trial is set to begin in October.

The very next month, Susan Lorincz, a white Florida resident, killed unarmed and nonviolent neighbor Ajike “AJ” Owens by firing a gun through her front door following an incident with Owens’ young children. Lorincz’s murder trial is scheduled to start in June.

This is America.

SEE ALSO:

Who Is The Next White Vigilante To Be Sentenced For Black Death?

White Vigilantism: Murder Trials For Kyle Rittenhouse And Ahmaud Arbery’s Killers Spotlight Civilians Acting Like Cops

Violent White Folks Who Were Taken Into Custody With Loving Care By Police
violent white people arrested with tender loving care
38 photos

RELATED TAGS

Black father Michigan White Man white vigilantism

More from NewsOne
More from NewsOne
Mark Denis Grzybowski
Crime

White Man Angry Over Yard Work Accused Of Pulling Gun On Black Dad, Toddler Son

US-POLITICS-JUSTICE-COURT-TRUMP
Politics

Donald Trump Claims ‘Anti-White Feeling’ In America Is A Problem That ‘Can’t Be Allowed.’ Here’s Why He’s Wrong

Students at San Francisco State University (SFSU) set up Gaza solidarity encampment in California
Civil Rights & Social Justice

Silence Is Not Consent: Resistance Is Required Today, Tomorrow And Forever

Former US President Donald Trump Attends Start Of Civil Fraud Trial In New York City
News

Trump Fined Multiple Violations Of Gag Order; Judge Says Jail Is Likely Next

Ralph Yarl
News

Ralph Yarl’s Mother Files Civil Suit Against White Man Who Shot Teen And The HOA For Alleged Inaction

Rally Held At Louisiana Capitol Protesting Stay-At-Home Order And Economic Shutdown
Politics

House Bill 800: Why Senators Should Not Sell Louisiana (Or Any Other State) To Big Business

Young scientists conducting research investigations in a medical laboratory, a researcher in the foreground is using a microscope in laboratory for medicine.
News

Xavier University Set To Become 5th HBCU With A Medical School

Remote Icelandic Landscape Wilderness
Travel

5 Safe Destinations For Black Travelers To Travel This Spring

View All
Trending Stories
Monday (Melungeon Woman, Probably, North Carolina).
Education

History Of The Melungeons: The Forgotten Tribe Of Appalachia

Juditha Brown (C), the mother of murder victim Nic
Nation

OJ Simpson Says Ex-Wife Nicole Brown Simpson’s Mother Has Died: ‘God Bless Her Family’

NewsOne Default Thumbnail
Nation

Dr. Ben Carson Apologizes For Comparing Homosexuality To Pedophilia, Bestiality [VIDEO]

"Empire" Soundtrack Party
News

Mister Cee’s Funeral Details Revealed After Hip-Hop DJ’s Unexpected Death

View Of Lake On Cloudy Day
National

The Haunting Of Lake Lanier And The Black City Buried Underneath

Haiti Experiences Surge Of Gang Violence
News

Haitian Gang Leader Accused Of Destabilizing The Country Wants To ‘Get Rid Of The Oligarchs’

Dr. Umar Johnson on The Breakfast Club 12/9/2022
News

After Delays, Dr. Umar Johnson ‘Finally’ Sets An Opening Date For His School For Black Boys

palm trees on St. Lucia
Travel

10 Must Visit Destinations For Black Travelers This Spring And Summer

NewsOne

Quick Links

Legal

Subscribe
Close