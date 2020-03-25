As Bronx district leader Kevin Riley puts it, being the first of anything gives other people the chance to believe that they too can accomplish whatever they want in this world. This co-founder of #TheDadGang was just one of the brilliant minds we asked to come in and speak with us for a new series called ‘Future Firsts’ presented by AT&T. The lineup also includes famed media personality Scottie Beam and Lauren Simmons, who made history as the youngest female trader at the New York Stock Exchange. With their talent and determinism, each are on a trajectory to break new ground in their respective fields. Our resident journalist/therapist S. Tia Brown interviews these trailblazers to highlight what drives them most and to ultimately help them define their intentions for the future.

