RIP Gregory Tyree Boyce and Natalie Adepoju: Everything To Know About Actor Found Dead With Girlfriend

A young actor who gained fame in the first “Twilight” movie has tragically died along with his girlfriend.

According to New York Daily News, Gregory Tyree Boyce and Natalie Adepoju were found dead in their Las Vegas condo on May 13. He was only 30 years old while she was 27.

They were discovered by Boyce’s cousin, who noticed the actor’s car was still at the condo even though he was supposed to travel to Los Angeles. Their causes of death is still being investigated.

Boyce played Tyler Crowley in the 2018 vampire romance film “Twilight”. His character had a crush on Bella Swan (Kristen Stewart) and he almost hits her with his van when the lead character Edward Cullen (Robert Pattinson) saves her.

Boyce’s mom, Lisa Wayne honored her son in a social media post, according to Nigerian news outlet Naijaboy She said Boyce had been preparing to open a wing shop called West Wings with sauces named after West Coast rappers.

“My baby boy, Greg Boyce was the best chef….oh man,” she said. “He was in the process of starting a wing business, West Wings. He created the flavors to his perfection and named them after west coast rappers. Snoop Dog, Kendrick Lamar, Roddy Ricch, The Game, etc. He had flavors like, Tequila Lime Agave…those were my favorite. A Hennessy Maple flavor, oh man, just so damn good. I can say that my son was my favorite chef. He was on to something great and that was his passion.”

Back in December, Boyce reflected on his life when he turned 30, saying on Instagram: "At one point I didn't think I would make it to see 30 years old. Over the years like everyone else I have made mistakes along the way, but today is one of those days I only reflect on the great ones. What a time to be alive. Happy Dirty 30 self! Let's make the rest of these years your best!" Natalie's family created a GoFundMe page with a $15,000 goal. The family decided not to list the cause of death and asked that their privacy be respected. "However, due to the sudden passing and the need to bring Natalie home, we are asking if you can help with any monetary donation," they say. "Natalie had so much life to live we are saddened that her life was cut short. Natalie leaves behind her one son, her father, 2 brothers and 1 sister, and a host of family and friends who love her dearly. Any amount would help send our baby home the proper way," organizer Mariah Megginson wrote." Boyce is survived by his 10-year-old daughter, Alaya.