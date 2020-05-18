Master P Calls Out The ‘Devils’ Of Reality TV After Leaving ‘Growing Up Hip Hop’

In a Sunday Instagram post, Master P called out the negatives of reality television and he didn’t go easy.

The rapper and millionaire entrepreneur specifically called out the We TV show, “Growing Up Hip Hop”, which he executive produced along with his son Romeo Miller. They eventually left after the fifth season.

“I’m only showing you this so next time you’re watching this show you can use your real judgement and see how they flip peoples words and change positive moments into negative,” Master P wrote in his Instagram post along with a video of him talking with a woman who seems to be a producer for the show. “This is the reason we quit 6 months ago. They edit for drama, we have more important things to worry about than fake producers creating fake love stories. The only way to change this is with ownership. I’m putting my trust in God. Never let these devils play with your mind for a little piece of bread.”

Master P continued:

“That’s the real reason my son didn’t want to talk on camera anymore because he knew that his words would be altered like they did mine. I’m praying for the Simmon’s family and the other families on the show, so they can see through this Bs too. #Weallwegot #FamilyOverEverything.”

Romeo has been one of the primary cast members of “Growing Up Hip Hop” for its five season run and his father has also made appearances on the show. However, in March 2020, the two announced that they would be leaving. In an interview with The Breakfast Club, Master P explained, “It isn’t going where it used to be at. We started the show. Now it’s looking more and more like Love & Hip Hop.”

Romeo also added that the show wasn’t aligned with his vision and he asserted that he’s prioritizing his inner peace and mental health.

“It’s not about the money. I’m the highest-paid on the network. I had to walk away because I can’t sell my soul for money or a storyline. It’s never worth it for me at the end of the day. It’s about my inner peace, my mental health, and my growth,” he said.

Ever since the show premiered in 2016, the show has followed the lives of the children of hip hop icons, including Dame Dash‘s son Damon “Boogie” Dash and Rev Run‘s daughters, Angela and Vanessa Simmons. During the show’s run, Romeo and Angela flirted between friendship and romantic interest, and it seems the way the storyline was edited played a big factor in why the Millers left the show.

In the video Master P posted to his Instagram, the woman who seems to be the producer says “We want to see Romeo and Angela fall in love,” to which Master P replies, “There’s no love there. She lost her husband, or her boyfriend or baby daddy. She lost him. He got murdered. She don’t need another relationship right now. Think about it. And you all setting her up with somebody but she don’t need that. She needs to find herself.”

Back in 2018, Angela Simmons’ ex-fiancee, Sutton Tennyson, was shot and killed in Georgia. Together they had a son in 2016 named Sutton Tennyson, Jr. before they spit up in 2017.

Master P didn’t say when the video he posted was recorded, but it’s clear he’s only vying for the absolute real-life picture for reality T.V.

