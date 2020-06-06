George Floyd Fundraiser Breaks GoFundMe Record, Exceeds $13 Million

The murder of George Floyd has put racial injustice at the forefront of a global conversation. In the wake of his death, his family has received an outpour of support from around the world. According to Atlanta Black Star, a fundraiser that was created for Floyd’s loved ones has broken a donation record on GoFundMe.

George Floyd GoFundMe draws most donors ever https://t.co/LQJWJamaIX pic.twitter.com/M6OE8l1n6x — New York Post (@nypost) June 5, 2020

The fundraising campaign—dubbed the Official George Floyd Memorial Fund—was launched by his brother Philonise Floyd on May 27; two days after George was killed at the hands of Derek Chauvin. The GoFundMe was created to cover funeral and burial costs, legal expenses as the family seeks justice and grief counseling to help them heal from this traumatic loss. Since the inception of the fundraiser, over $13 million has been raised from over 400,000 donors; breaking the record for the most individual donations in GoFundMe’s history. Philonise says he and his family will continue to fight for justice for Floyd and others who have lost their lives due to police brutality. “I want a conviction. I want justice for him,” he said in an interview with CBS Minnesota. “Everybody want justice all across America. We are united. I’m telling you, we have to have justice. They murdered him in broad daylight in front of everybody.”

Several fundraising campaigns have been launched to support George Floyd’s family. A GoFundMe created for his 6-year-old daughter Gianna Floyd has surpassed over $1 million. “Because of her father’s tragic murder due to police brutality, Gianna will now go through life without her dad,” read a statement on the page. “As a community, we want to come together in this time of need and assist Gianna’s mother, Roxie Washington, by donating whatever we can to help provide mental and grief counseling for George Floyd’s youngest child, lodging and travel for all court proceedings, and to assist Roxie (Gianna’s mother) in providing for their child’s continued well-being and education.”

George Floyd was laid to rest on Thursday at a memorial service in Minneapolis.

