LeBron James, Maverick Carter Raise $100 Million For SpringHill Co. Media Company

NBA star LeBron James is expanding his repertoire in the entertainment industry. James—who has been dedicated to using his platform to amplify narratives surrounding injustice—has raised $100 million for the creation of a new media company, CNN reported.

The company—dubbed SpringHill Co.—is a collaborative venture between James and businessman Maverick Carter. Their other companies Uninterrupted LLC, SpringHill Entertainment and the marketing agency Robot Co. will now live under the SpringHill Co. umbrella. The new company aims to elevate narratives about the underserved and underrepresented through an array of content.

“When we talk about storytelling, we want to be able to hit home, to hit a lot of homes where they feel like they can be a part of that story,” James said in a statement, according to Bloomberg. Carter will serve as the company’s CEO and James will be chairman. Among SpringHill Co.’s board members are Serena Williams, Michael Rapino who serves as CEO of Live Nation and Co-founder of Apollo Global Management Marc Rowan.

SpringHill Entertainment recently inked a two-year overall deal with ABC Studios to develop television projects.

Like James, other NBA players are stepping into the entertainment industry. Houston Rockets player Russell Westbrook and award-winning filmmaker Stanley Nelson Jr. have teamed up for the creation of a docuseries about Black Wall Street. The project—titled Terror In Tulsa: The Rise And Fall of Black Wall Street—will delve into the history of the Greenwood District in Tulsa, Oklahoma; capturing how the area grew to become a thriving district for Black entrepreneurship and was later destroyed by horrific acts of racial violence. “It’s upsetting that the atrocities that transpired then, are still so relevant today. It’s important we uncover the buried stories of African Americans in this country,” said Westbrook.

