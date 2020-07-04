Bozoma Saint John Appointed As Netflix’s Chief Marketing Officer

Businesswoman and marketing executive Bozoma Saint John is the epitome of #BlackGirlMagic. From her work at Endeavor to Apple Music & iTunes, she has been a driving force of innovation at an array of companies and now she is taking her talents to Netflix. According to Deadline, Saint John was recently appointed to become the streaming service’s Chief Marketing Officer.

Netflix Hires Bozoma Saint John as Chief Marketing Officer https://t.co/pvy9MkTtQr — Variety (@Variety) June 30, 2020

Saint John’s appointment is historic as it marks the first time a Black woman has held a C-suite executive role at the company. From sports to entertainment, she has spearheaded several impactful initiatives across different industries and in her new role at Netflix, she hopes to support the company in their efforts to cultivate a sense of global community through storytelling.

“Bozoma Saint John is an exceptional marketer who understands how to drive conversations around popular culture better than almost anyone,” Ted Sarandos, who serves as Chief Content Officer at Netflix, told the news outlet. “As we bring more great stories to our members around the world, she’ll define and lead our next exciting phase of creativity and connection with consumers.” Saint John—a fierce advocate for diversity in the workplace—says she is beyond excited to join the Netflix team and wants to put the focus on evolving consumer engagement. “I’m thrilled to join Netflix, especially at a time when storytelling is critical to our global, societal well-being,” she said in a statement. “I feel honored to contribute my experience to an already dynamic legacy, and to continue driving engagement in the future.” She succeeds Jackie Lee-Joe and is slated to take on the role in August.

Saint John’s appointment comes at a time where there has been stagnancy surrounding racial and gender representation in the C-suite. According to a report released by the Center for Talent Innovation, Black professionals occupy a mere 3.2 percent of executive-level leadership roles at large companies within the United States. Despite the staggering statistics, Black women are still making power moves in corporate America. Businesswoman Valeisha Butterfield Jones was appointed as The Recording Academy’s first-ever Chief Diversity & Inclusion Officer in April.

SEE ALSO:

Valeisha Butterfield Jones Appointed As The Recording Academy’s First-Ever Chief Diversity & Inclusion Officer

Chase Consumer Banking CEO Appointed To Join Nike’s Board Of Directors