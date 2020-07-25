Mother-Daughter Duo Yara Shahidi, Keri Shahidi Launch Production Company

Actress Yara Shahidi is making power moves in the realm of entertainment. According to Deadline, the grown-ish star recently co-founded a production company and inked a deal with ABC Studios.

Shahidi’s new venture—dubbed 7th Sun—was created in partnership with her mother Keri Shahidi. The core of the company’s mission is to amplify the narratives of underrepresented groups. The mother-daughter duo says they want to create content that captures the essence of history, heritage and culture. Lajoie St. George will spearhead 7th Sun’s development. Through the partnership with ABC Studios they will produce an array of projects for cable, broadcast and streaming services.

Shahidi took to Instagram to reveal the news about the launch of 7th Sun. “I’m thrilled to be partnering with my home family, ABC Studios, in this exciting next chapter, alongside my family,” she said in a statement. “It’s exciting to add our production company to the roster of my peers and mentors who are also actively committed to sharing meaningful stories.” black-ish and grown-ish creator Kenya Barris expressed his excitement about Shahidi’s new company. “I’ve called her ‘McMogul’ for years and seeing all that she has accomplished should come as no surprise to anyone that knows her,” he said. “This deal is just the beginning for Yara, and I’m excited to see where she takes this next chapter and the storyteller she becomes.”

Cast members of black-ish have been branching out and expanding their repertoires in the entertainment industry. Last year Marsai Martin made history by becoming the youngest executive producer in Hollywood. She also inked a deal with Universal Pictures through her Genius Productions company. “My goal is to show young women and girls that our voices and ideas matter and you are never too young to dream BIG!,” said Martin.

