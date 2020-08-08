6-Year-Old Donates Over 5,000 Books To Children Amid Pandemic

A 6-year-old from Long Island is sharing her love for reading books with other children amid the pandemic. According to Black News, Kelly Boston-Hill collected over 5,000 books to donate to underserved youth.

Following the shelter-in-place orders, the youngster launched a project dubbed Kelly’s Doll House to share book reviews and do virtual read-alongs for children who didn’t have access to books. She tuned into a read-along hosted by the nonprofit organization The Book Fairies which works to promote literacy amongst youth. The organization hosts an annual book drive to collect reading material for children and adults in need. Since its inception, The Book Fairies has collected 2.3 million books. After learning about the book drive, Kelly decided she wanted to join forces with the organization to make an impact.

She hosted a book drive for her birthday and received an outpour of support. Through Kelly’s Doll House she collected over 5,000 books; 3,000 of which were donated within 4 hours. Those who donated included loved ones, local businesses and a group of Long Island, Queens and Brooklyn-based organizations. The books were donated to local schools and other community groups.

“On a yearly basis, The Book Fairies works so hard to open up access to books for kids and adults in need, distributing 2.3 million books since 2012. However, since COVID-19 has hit, the requests for books have increased as so many of the most vulnerable have been left in the dark without access to books,” said Eileen Minogue, who serves as Executive Director of The Book Fairies, in a statement. “It is absolutely amazing and inspiring, how six-year-old Kelly has selflessly and generously given up her birthday gifts for children who are less fortunate. She is leading by example and we are so grateful to her and her family for their support in helping us to continue giving the gift of reading. Because it starts with a book!”

Several youngsters are leading efforts to help those in need. 10-year-old Chelsea Phaire is creating art kits for children living in homeless shelters amid the COVID-19 pandemic through her nonprofit Chelsea’s Charity.

