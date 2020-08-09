Issa Rae To Produce Documentary Paying Homage To Black Television Pioneers

From Insecure to her ColorCreative imprint producer, writer and actor Issa Rae has continually used her platform and projects to bring an array of diverse narratives to the forefront. One of her next projects will capture the essence of the history of Black television, NBC News reported.

Issa Rae to produce HBO documentary on history of Black television: “Black people have such a rich, but often unacknowledged history in Hollywood.” https://t.co/2tqGNKWHS1 – @NBCBLK — NBC News (@NBCNews) August 7, 2020

Rae is spearheading the production of a two-part documentary dubbed Seen & Heard which is slated to premiere on HBO. The film will delve into the contributions of Black writers, producers, directors and actors who played integral roles in shaping the landscape of television. Seen & Heard will also include candid interviews with individuals in the entertainment industry today reflecting on the legacies of those who broke barriers for them to be able to pursue their passions.

“Black people have such a rich, but often unacknowledged history in Hollywood,” Rae said in a statement, according to the news outlet. “We have defined American culture and influenced generations time and time again across the globe. I’m honored to pair with Ark Media to center and celebrate the achievements of those who paved a way for so many of us to tell our stories on television.” Phil Bertelsen—who directed the poignant Netflix series Who Killed Malcolm X?—will direct the project. The film’s executive producers include Issa Rae Productions’ Montrel McKay, Ark Media’s Esther Dere and Rachel Dretzin and Jonathan Berry and David Becky from 3 Arts Entertainment. There is no word on when Seen & Heard will be released.

News about the project comes after Rae and her team received 8 Emmy Award nominations for Insecure. Rae is up for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series and her co-star Yvonne Orji was nominated for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series. The show was also nominated for Outstanding Comedy Series.

SEE ALSO:

#BossMoves: Issa Rae’s Record Label Acquires Bonfire Collective

Issa Rae Calls Out All-Male Director Nominees With Shady Oscars ‘Congratulations’