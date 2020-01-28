BossMoves: Issa Rae’s Record Label Acquires Bonfire Collective

Issa Rae is expanding her imprint in the music industry. After launching her own record label, dubbed Raedio, in partnership with Atlantic Records, the Insecure star has announced that her company acquired the music supervision firm Bonfire Collective, Billboard reported.

The firm—which is led by founder Stephanie Diaz-Matos—will oversee Raedio’s music production catalog. Bonfire Collective has worked on projects that include Hulu’s Wu-Tang: An American Saga, Godfather of Harlem, and The Get Down. The company has led music supervision projects across a range of different industries. Raedio will oversee music projects for Rae’s companies ColorCreative and Issa Rae Productions. Rae believes the acquisition will be instrumental in generating music placement opportunities for music artists.

Diaz-Matos is excited to join forces with Rae as she works to redefine the music industry through Raedio. “Issa is a creative force whose love of music and compassion for artists permeates every aspect of what she does,” she said. “Her energy is contagious, and that energy drives our mission at Raedio. We are committed to creating the most diverse, resourceful, creative group of music supervisors whose passion for pairing music and picture is undeniable. The Raedio team of supervisors are poised to service projects in all mediums from the traditional to the innovative.”

Music isn’t the only space outside of television and film that Rae has ventured into. She has stepped into the tech industry by investing in a Black woman-led startup founded by entrepreneur Angela Benton. In December she announced that she was the co-owner of a new coffee shop in Inglewood dubbed Hilltop Coffee and Kitchen. “I’ve always wanted a coffee shop in my neighborhood,” Rae said in a statement after the coffee shop opened. “Coffee shops facilitate productivity in so many ways, they facilitate collaboration. I personally have done all of my writing in coffee shops. So it always disappointed me that there weren’t any that were Black-owned, people of color-owned in my neighborhood.”

