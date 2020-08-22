Rapper Common Launches Series Centered On Wellness

Amid the unrest and global health crisis, rapper Common is putting the focus on wellness. According to Deadline, the Chicago native—whose real name is Lonnie Rashid Lynn Jr.—recently launched a series that will be centered on the importance of self-care.

The six-part series, dubbed Com&Well, is featured on his YouTube channel. Each episode will capture how Lynn practices mindfulness, whether it be through gardening, cooking or exercising. Com&Well will also have guest appearances from fashion designer Ron Finley and trainer and life coach Yancy Berry. Lynn says he created Com&Well as an avenue to empower people within Black and brown communities to focus on self-care practices during these unprecedented times.

“I believe deeply that the more at peace you are with yourself, the more love and compassion you are able to put out into the world,” he said in a statement, according to the news outlet. “Now more than ever the world needs love and mindfulness towards one another. The black community needs love, the brown community needs love. Really, we all need it. I created Com&Well to share the self-care knowledge and tools I’ve had access to and live by with my community.”

Several people within the entertainment industry have launched mental wellness-centered projects. Through her nonprofit organization, the Boris Lawrence Henson Foundation, actress Taraji P. Henson created the COVID-19 Free Virtual Therapy Campaign to eliminate the socio-economic barriers surrounding seeking help for mental illnesses. The funds from the effort covered expenses related to mental health services for individuals in communities of color who have been significantly impacted by the public health crisis. “This campaign is for underserved communities experiencing life-changing events related to or triggered by the COVID-19 pandemic. In the African American community, we’ve been taught to tough it out; hide our suffering. This is something none of us have ever experienced and no one should suffer in silence,” said Henson.

