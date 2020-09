One Yard is a space to celebrate all things HBCU and Homecoming.

One Yard is a platform that will offer informative and entertaining content about HBCUs and Homecoming.

One Yard will host several virtual events late September-October to celebrate Homecoming.

One Yard will host the first ever virtual HBCU Homecoming Experience including step shows, brunch and cooking demos and more.

