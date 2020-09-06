Serena Williams, Beyoncé And Janelle Monáe To Be Highlighted In Comic Book

DC Comics is known for bringing vibrant stories and imagery to the pages of its comic books and an upcoming novel will highlight influential women across different spaces, Billboard reported.

The comic book publisher is launching a young adult novel dubbed Wonder Women of History. The book will encompass the narratives of 17 trailblazers in entertainment, politics, sports and other industries whose contributions have been instrumental in shaping the landscape of their respective fields. Among the women who will be featured include athletes Serena Williams and Dominique Dawes, singers Beyoncé and Janelle Monáe, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, U.S. Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg and activist Marsha P. Johnson. The comic book will not only highlight the stories of powerful women of color, but it will also amplify the work of Black creators. Wonder Women of History will feature illustrations from an array of artists including Ashley A. Woods, Safiya Zerrougui and Bex Glendining. It will be edited by author Laurie Halse Anderson. Wonder Women of History is slated to be released on December 1.

“The anthology will present tales of real-world heroes who take up Wonder Woman’s iconic mantle and work in the fields of science, social justice activism, politics, and more,” read a statement from DC Comics. “Women change the world—they’ve been doing it for centuries. Now, New York Times bestselling author Laurie Halse Anderson has gathered women and non-binary writers and artists to reveal the women making our world better day by day. Real-world heroes from the fields of politics, business, activism, science, and pop culture are making tough decisions every day and we celebrate them here.”

The announcement about Wonder Women of History comes at a time when there is a need for more racial representation within major comic book publishing houses.

