NFL Player Jalen Ramsey Donates $1 Million To Nashville-Based School

NFL player Jalen Ramsey is on a mission to empower youth through education. According to Bleacher Report, the Los Angeles Rams cornerback recently pledged $1 million to a school in Nashville.

“It is important for every child to have the opportunity to receive a great education." @jalenramsey donates $1M to Purpose Preparatory Academy to help underprivileged kids get the quality education they deserve. — Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) August 26, 2020

The Tennessee native donated the funds to the Purpose Preparatory Academy. The school—which serves students in kindergarten through the fourth grade—puts the focus on accelerating the academic achievements of youth from disadvantaged communities. Purpose Preparatory Academy’s model intertwines a rigorous curriculum, high-quality instruction and positive character development with the values of “purpose, respect, integrity, self-determination and excellence” at the core. Ramsey’s generous donation will go towards the expansion of programs and the addition of educational resources within the school including tech equipment that will elevate the students’ learning experiences. The donation will also fund trips to cultural centers and colleges to inspire youth to further their education.

A study released by the Nashville Charter Collaborative revealed that economically disadvantaged students succeed at significantly higher rates when they attend a public charter school. Ramsey says he wants to ensure that youth in Nashville have equitable access to quality education. “I chose to support Purpose Prep because it is important for every child to have the opportunity to receive a great education, and the Purpose Prep programs are designed for underprivileged children in my hometown to have access to those services,” Ramsey said in a statement, according to the news outlet. “I believe in its mission and want to help level the playing field.”

The NFL player isn’t the only pro athlete who is putting the focus on education. In December 2019, Philadelphia 76ers player Tobias Harris made headlines for donating $1 million to charities and organizations centered on education. “The numbers don’t lie that show that a young Black male that has an African American teacher is 40 percent less likely to drop out come high school,” Harris said in a statement. “I truly believe if you invest in the education, in the schools, you invest in the community, we’ll see more young leaders come up and children come up with an education base and be able to fulfill their dreams in whatever they want to do.”

