Diddy Announces Marriage On Twitter, Then Backpedals

P. Diddy seems to have gotten so caught up in the new year’s revelry that he accidentally announced he got married.

“Juat [sic] married!” he tweeted at about 3:30 am this morning on twitter.

Two hours later the musician, whose real name is Sean John Combs, had enough of the nuptial tweeting and announced: “No I didn’t get married !!!!! Pls stop asking!!!”

However, rumours have been circulating in Hollywood that Diddy and on-off again girlfriend Kimberly Porter did actually wed on New Year’s Eve.

MediaTakeOut.com reports that celebs were showing up at St. Barts in droves last night. The big names reportedly included Jay-Z and Beyonce, Denzel Washington, Oprah and others.

Tabloids announced in 2007 that Diddy and Porter ended their relationship after having three children together.

But in mid-December of this year, rumors arose that he had dumped singer Cassie and become engaged to his ex.

His rep immediately denied the gossip.

“This rumor happens every year it isn’t true,” he said.

On twitter Diddy himself addressed his relationship with Porter, writing:

“Attention all blogs. Not getting married. Not engaged. Sorry. Where do yall get this stuff from. Have a blessed night…”

Prior to this morning’s post about marriage, Diddy tweeted new year’s wishes along with the rest of the world.

