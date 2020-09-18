Wells Fargo: Hope and Courage

Millions of Americans are facing tough decisions on how to keep food on the table. However, in these trying moments, there are countless stories of courage and hope.

In this video presented by Wells Fargo, two stories of local heroes provide a glimpse of how people are responding to the needs in their communities. We begin with the Carter family who works together to deliver over 150 meals to their local food pantry each week. And then there’s Corey Gamble who regularly bikes 16 miles to volunteer at Bronx Green Machine to help grow and distribute fresh locally grown produce throughout the neighborhood. Inspired by stories like these, Wells Fargo and Feeding America are making a difference by turning select Wells Fargo locations into drive-up food banks and helping to provide 50 million meals* for Americans in need.

*50 million meals calculation is based on 1) Projected number of meals distributed through Wells Fargo Drive-Up Food Bank events and 2) Wells Fargo’s financial contributions to support.

Feeding America food banks 7/20/20-10/31/20. $1 helps provide at least 10 meals secured by Feeding America on behalf of local member food banks.

