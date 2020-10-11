Taraji P. Henson To Host Talk Show Centered On Mental Wellness

Actress Taraji P. Henson is furthering her efforts to spread awareness about the importance of mental health. According to Variety, the Washington, D.C. native is launching a new talk show centered on mental wellness.

The Facebook Watch show—dubbed Peace of Mind with Taraji—is slated to begin production later this year. Henson—who will co-host the show alongside her longtime friend Tracie Jade Jenkins—will have conversations with an array of individuals from all walks of life to discuss mental health-related topics pertaining to the Black community and unpack the stigma surrounding seeking help. “I’ve long been a mental health advocate for the Black community and created the Boris Lawrence Henson Foundation in 2018 that has provided resources to thousands of people who are struggling,” Henson said in a statement, according to the news outlet. “I’m looking forward to bringing this new talk series to Facebook Watch, where I can continue to create conversation around an issue that is near and dear to my heart.”

Mina Lefevre, who serves as Facebook Watch’s Head of Development and Programing, says the Facebook team is excited to partner with Henson on the show and believes the project will be instrumental in pushing the conversation surrounding this very important topic forward. Peace of Mind with Taraji will be executive produced by Henson, Jenkins and 495 Productions. Ebony McClain will serve as co-executive producer.

Henson has been a fierce advocate for mental health care. In 2018 she founded a nonprofit organization called the Boris Lawrence Henson Foundation designed to provide resources for African Americans battling with mental illness. Since its inception, she’s launched several impactful initiatives including a conference that served as a forum to develop strategies to overcome the stigma surrounding mental illness in the Black community. Her nonprofit also spearheaded the COVID-19 Free Virtual Therapy Campaign to raise funds that covered expenses related to mental health services for individuals who have been significantly impacted by the public health crisis.

