Ludacris Joins Forces With Netflix For Animated Series Focused On Youth Empowerment

Representation is everything and rapper and actor Ludacris—whose real name is Christopher Bridges—is on a mission to bring diverse characters to children’s programming. According to Deadline, Bridges is teaming up with Netflix for the creation of a new animated show inspired by his daughter Karma.

Rapper, actor and producer Chris “Ludacris” Bridges is introducing us to #KarmasWorld https://t.co/9TcQWPnBzn — Deadline Hollywood (@DEADLINE) October 13, 2020

The series, titled Karma’s World, follows the journey of a 10-year-old African American girl named Karma Grant who is determined to evoke societal change through music. The 11-minute episodes delve into topics that include discrimination, body positivity, building self-confidence and the importance of embracing differences. The inspiration for the show was pulled from an educational website launched by Bridges and his daughter.

“I’ve had a lot of accomplishments in my life, but everything that I’ve experienced seems to have led up to this point to where I can leave a legacy for all my daughters,” Bridges said in a statement, according to the news outlet. “Karma’s World is one of those legacies. I hope this series will show kids that there are many ways to overcome difficult situations. This show is going to move hip hop culture forward and show young girls that they have the power to change the world. This project has been a long time in the making and I can’t wait to bring Karma’s World to the entire world.” Karma’s World will be produced by Bridges’ production company Karma’s World Entertainment as well as the animation production studio Brown Bag Films and the 9 Story Media Group. The series will feature original music from Bridges, Gerald Keys and James Bennett Jr.

Bridges has been leading several impactful projects designed to empower youth. In July he launched a new educational platform dubbed KidNation which uses music as a vessel to teach children about life skills. Earlier this year, he donated $75,000 worth of musical instruments to a Florida high school.

SEE ALSO:

Ludacris Donates Musical Instruments To Florida High School

‘Made By Maddie’: Nickelodeon Cancels Animated Show Accused Of Culturally Appropriating ‘Hair Love’