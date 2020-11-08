‘Path To Progress Will Always Be Uphill’: Michelle Obama Pens Powerful Message After Biden-Harris Win

Following Joe Biden and Kamala Harris’ historic triumph, several congratulatory messages poured in on social media, including one that encompassed words of wisdom from former First Lady Michelle Obama.

I’m beyond thrilled that my friend @JoeBiden and our first Black and Indian-American woman Vice President, @KamalaHarris, are headed to restore some dignity, competence, and heart at the White House. Our country sorely needs it. pic.twitter.com/yXqQ3tYRoa — Michelle Obama (@MichelleObama) November 7, 2020

Obama shared a powerful message applauding Biden, Harris and their families on the win, honoring those who were on the frontlines leading civic engagement initiatives and fighting against voter suppression and shedding light on what the path to progress in America will look like. “I’m beyond thrilled that my friend @JoeBiden and our first Black and Indian-American woman Vice President, @KamalaHarris, are headed to restore some dignity, competence, and heart at the White House. Our country sorely needs it,” she wrote. “Thank you to all of you who poured every ounce of your hope and determination into this democracy over these past four years, registering voters, getting them to the polls, keeping folks informed. More votes were cast in this election than ever before. It’s because of you.”

Obama emphasized that Biden and Harris’ victory is just the first step on a long road towards equality, justice and change. In her message, she did not shy away from the fact that the division perpetuated by the current administration must be addressed. “Let’s remember that tens of millions of people voted for the status quo, even when it meant supporting lies, hate, chaos, and division. We’ve got a lot of work to do to reach out to these folks in the years ahead and connect with them on what unites us,” she posted. “But we’ve also got to recognize that the path to progress will always be uphill. We’ll always have to scrape and crawl up toward that mountaintop. And two years from now, four years from now, there will once again be no margin for error.”

Michelle Obama and her husband former President Barack Obama have played pivotal roles in Biden’s campaign.

