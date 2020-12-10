Cathy Hughes Recognized By Congress For 40 Years Of Groundbreaking Work In Media

NewsOne Featured Video CLOSE

Cathy Hughes, founder and chairperson of Urban One, Inc., was bestowed a once in a lifetime acknowledgment during a congressional hearing on Tuesday, Dec. 8.

Rep. Eleanor Holmes Norton gave a stirring speech in front of her congressional colleagues where she praised Hughes for her trailblazing career in the entertainment industry, which spans over 40 years.

“Cathy Hughes, the founder and chairperson of Urban One, has dedicated her career to amplifying the voices of Black people and their perspectives through the airwaves,” Rep. Norton began. ” Born in Omaha, Nebraska, and known to have hosted “radio shows” in her bathroom as a child, Hughes had set her sights on success from day one. Throughout her career, her piercing optimism and resilience cut through obstacles of discrimination and discouragement, clearing a path to where she now stands as one of our country’s wealthiest African-American women.”

Tuesday’s honor adds to a multitude of awards and accomplishments Hughes has received over her career. Most recently, the media maven made headlines in 2019 when she become the first African American woman to be inducted into the National Association of Broadcasters.

In 2016 the Cathy Hughes School of Communication at Howard University was named for her, honoring her tenure at WHUR-FM, Howard University Radio, where she rose through the ranks to become general manager, cultivating the genre known as “Quiet Storm” radio.

For 40 years Hughes has lead Urban One, the largest African American-owned broadcast network with 54 radio stations. Urban One also has an extensive reach in the digital space, reaching millions of audience members online and through mobile devices on IOne’s Digital platforms such as MadameNoire and Bossip.

Our sincerest congratulations to Cathy Hughes who continues to create pathways for Black media makers everywhere!

