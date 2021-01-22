Baseball’s Home Run King And Civil Rights Icon Hank Aaron Dies At 86

NewsOne Featured Video CLOSE

Major League Baseball hero Hank Aaron died on Friday at the age of 86. The Hall of Famer shattered barriers and records, becoming one of the most prolific baseball players in history.

His cause of death is unknown but was confirmed by a family friend, according to WSBV-TV.

In 1974 as a member of the Atlanta Braves he made history, shattering the long-standing home run record held by Babe Ruth. Aaron struck a pitch by Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Al Downing leading Aaron to break Ruth’s record of 714 home runs. The moment solidified his place in baseball history and further affirmed why he was affectionately called “Hammerin’ Hank.”

Off the diamond he was known as a champion of civil rights and recently stood with former NFL player Colin Kaepernick during his protest of the National Anthem. Muhammad Ali once said he idolized Aaron “more than myself.”

Born in Mobile, Alabama, on Feb. 5, 1934 during the Great Depression, Henry Louis Aaron was one of eight children born to Herbert and Estella Aaron.

Across social media baseball fans and those who held Aaron in deep esteem shared their condolences over the loss.

NewsOne is sending condolences to Aaron’s family and friends.

This is a developing news story that will be updated as more information becomes readily available.

