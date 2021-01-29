‘SoHo Karen’ Let Off The Hook After Public Intoxication Case Dismissed

NewsOne Featured Video CLOSE

Miya Ponsetto, aka “SoHo Karen,” won’t face any disciplinary action in her public intoxication case, where she was detained by authorities last Feb. at the Peninsula Hotel in Beverly Hills.

According to TMZ, a L.A. County judge decided to drop the public intoxication charge on Thursday after her lawyer argued it was an isolated incident and pointed to her lack of a criminal record during the time of her arrest.

One snippet of information that wasn’t made as readily available is that her mother, Nicole Ponsetto, was with her and charged for public intoxication as well. Unlike her daughter, she was ordered to 100 hours of community service and will have to complete a 12-month diversion program after pleading no contest to battery on a police officer.

The Ponsetto’s were allegedly drunk and belligerent when they were asked to leave the hotel, resulting in staff calling the police to remove them.

Ponsetto went viral in Dec. after she was filmed tackling and assaulting Keyon Harrold Jr., the 14-year-old son of jazz artist Keyon Harrold in the lobby of the Arlo SoHo Hotel in Manhattan. Ponsetto falsely accused the teen of stealing her cell phone, which was later returned to her by an Uber driver.

For almost two weeks Ponsetto was tracked on social media in her home state of California before she was extradited by NYPD officials to New York to face charges. She was eventually let go but ordered to stay away from the Harrolds.

She still faces a separate DUI charge stemming from a May arrest in California. In regards to the Dec. 26 attack she was charged with attempted robbery, attempted assault, endangering the welfare of a child and grand larceny. She is scheduled to appear in court on March 29.

Ponsetto gave an uncomfortable interview with Gayle King in January, where she failed to accept responsibility for her aggression during the encounter with the Harrolds. She also incredulously claimed that as a “woman of color,” she’s immune from practicing racism.

The case exemplifies the ways the criminal justice system handles non-Black people, especially non-Black women, with care and concern.

On social media Harrold Sr. shared the story hoping to reinvigorate efforts towards a petition which calls for the hotel to take responsibility for the Dec. 26 attack. The Harrolds retained civil rights attorney Benjamin Crump and have held several rallies in New York City calling for justice.

