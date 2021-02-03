Clarence Thomas’ Wife Should Apologize To The American People For Encouraging Capitol Mob Rioters

“My passions and beliefs are likely shared with the bulk of you, but certainly not all. And sometimes the smallest matters can divide loved ones for too long. Let’s pledge to not let politics divide THIS family, and learn to speak more gently and knowingly across the divide,” she continued.

Thomas regularly uses a Ginni Thomas Facebook page to post controversial political hot takes, and is an avid Trump supporter.

Her posts on Jan. 6 were captured by Slate writer Mark Joseph Stern who has tracked the majority of her commentary running up to the election and post election.

Before the chaos broke loose at the Capitol, Thomas wrote, “Watch MAGA crowd today best with Right Side Broadcasting, and then C-Span for what the Congress does starting at 1:00 p.m. today. LOVE MAGA people!!!!!”

On the morning of Jan. 6, Ginni Thomas—wife of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas—endorsed the protest demanding that Congress overturn the election, then sent her “LOVE” to the demonstrators, who violently overtook the Capitol several hours later. She has not posted since. pic.twitter.com/378CHMkFN5 — Mark Joseph Stern (@mjs_DC) January 8, 2021

In a second post she wrote, “GOD BLESS EACH OF YOU STANDING UP or PRAYING.”

According to Stern, her posts were amended with a note that read, “written before violence at US Capitol.” In addition, the page is no longer visible to the public.

While Thomas is a private figure, she is married to a public figure whose job is to remain unbiased in public political discourse. For decades Thomas has served in high-level roles as a conservative supporter and lobbyist. And at minimum, someone in her shoes should at best invest in disavowing hate speech when their spouse sits on the highest court in the land. Throughout all of her public social media posts, her husband has yet to recuse himself from cases relating to matters his wife has issued commentary on.

But her stance and her husband’s silence in actuality proves what’s wrong with the justice system and the many systems which uphold this pained and outdated point of view.

