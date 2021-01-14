Meltdowns And Arrests: Violent White People Shocked At Being Held Accountable Over Attack On Capitol Hill

NewsOne Featured Video CLOSE

Last week’s attack at the Capitol did not go unnoticed by the millions of Black people who watched those domestic terrorists evade culpability for their parade of white rage and violence.

In the days following, a growing number of members of the mob have met their consequences, detained and arrested over the complicit participation in one of the most shocking displays of treasonous cowardice in American history.

Social media users are composing detailed threads that show videos of certain mob members being promptly escorted straight to jail.

If any of you see a video of a maga terrorist not being allowed to fly, being arrested, flipping out or being inconvenienced win any way, shape, or form, please please tag me I can’t get enough of it — Alexis Guerreros (@NotAlexis) January 11, 2021

Federal law enforcement officials are bringing forth charges and actively searching for those who can be identified using social media videos and have also launched a murder probe into the death of Capitol Police Officer Brian D. Sicknick, who was bludgeoned with a fire extinguisher. He suffered cardiac arrest in his last moments and was possibly exposed to a chemical agent, according to Fox 5 DC. A second officer committed suicide in the wake of the attacks.

According to a recently published story in the Associated Press, at least 90 people have been arrested from the violent mob comprised of mostly white supremacists and nationalists. The group assembled in Washington to contest the Electoral College vote, which weeks earlier proclaimed Joe Biden the winner of the 2020 presidential election. Their intent was to invoke violence and even death in the name of their leader Trump, who urged them to march to the Capitol.

The pro-Trump extremists stormed the Capitol calling for “the hanging of Vice President Mike Pence,” the new target of Trump’s rage before his social media accounts were shuttered. AP reporters also uncovered death threat warnings issued towards Speaker Pelosi and urges to mask their appearances by using Blackface, issuing wrongly worded elements of a sacred Muslim prayer.

Police also recovered pipe bombs, assault rifles and ammunition in close proximity to the Capitol.

But it goes without saying that true confusion relayed over the officer’s capability in using restraint in terms of the mob, the same group of people who override the call of the Black Lives Matter movement with “Blue Likes Matter,” or “All Lives Matter.”