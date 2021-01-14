Meltdowns And Arrests: Violent White People Shocked At Being Held Accountable Over Attack On Capitol Hill

Last week’s attack at the Capitol did not go unnoticed by the millions of Black people who watched those domestic terrorists evade culpability for their parade of white rage and violence.
In the days following, a growing number of members of the mob have met their consequences, detained and arrested over the complicit participation in one of the most shocking displays of treasonous cowardice in American history.
Social media users are composing detailed threads that show videos of certain mob members being promptly escorted straight to jail.
If any of you see a video of a maga terrorist not being allowed to fly, being arrested, flipping out or being inconvenienced win any way, shape, or form, please please tag me
I can’t get enough of it
— Alexis Guerreros (@NotAlexis) January 11, 2021
Thread I'll try to keep uypdated.
1. #NoFlyList #SeditionHasConsequences pic.twitter.com/L6tjohY2yP
— Thomas Lance (@repools) January 11, 2021
Federal law enforcement officials are bringing forth charges and actively searching for those who can be identified using social media videos and have also launched a murder probe into the death of Capitol Police Officer Brian D. Sicknick, who was bludgeoned with a fire extinguisher. He suffered cardiac arrest in his last moments and was possibly exposed to a chemical agent, according to Fox 5 DC. A second officer committed suicide in the wake of the attacks.
According to a recently published story in the Associated Press, at least 90 people have been arrested from the violent mob comprised of mostly white supremacists and nationalists. The group assembled in Washington to contest the Electoral College vote, which weeks earlier proclaimed Joe Biden the winner of the 2020 presidential election. Their intent was to invoke violence and even death in the name of their leader Trump, who urged them to march to the Capitol.
The pro-Trump extremists stormed the Capitol calling for “the hanging of Vice President Mike Pence,” the new target of Trump’s rage before his social media accounts were shuttered. AP reporters also uncovered death threat warnings issued towards Speaker Pelosi and urges to mask their appearances by using Blackface, issuing wrongly worded elements of a sacred Muslim prayer.
These are some jam-packed paragraphs: https://t.co/QCnB5NoNP7 pic.twitter.com/25TpZi3VGX
— Rebecca Traister (@rtraister) January 11, 2021
Police also recovered pipe bombs, assault rifles and ammunition in close proximity to the Capitol.
But it goes without saying that true confusion relayed over the officer’s capability in using restraint in terms of the mob, the same group of people who override the call of the Black Lives Matter movement with “Blue Likes Matter,” or “All Lives Matter.”
1. Riley Williams
NBC News: The FBI has charged Riley Williams with her role in the Capitol riot.— Tom Winter (@Tom_Winter) January 18, 2021
The FBI says she told a former partner that she intended to take a laptop / hard drive stolen from Pelosi's office, ship it to Russia, where a friend would turn it over to the SVR -- Russian intel. pic.twitter.com/OFW5LuABr2
Williams, a member of the Capitol rioters, was arrested on Jan. 18 after she was accused by a former lover of stealing Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s laptop or hard drive with intent to sell it to Russians. Williams, 22, was charged with entering a restricted building and violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds, the New York Post reports. FBI authorities are investigating the claims that she stole machinery from Pelosi’s office.
2. Larry Rendall Brock Jr., retired Air Force officer
Retired US Air Force officer who stormed the Capitol.— Ryan Goodman (@rgoodlaw) January 15, 2021
“He means to take hostages. He means to kidnap, restrain, perhaps try, perhaps execute members of the U.S. government,” the Assistant US Attorney said.
Judge releases him to home confinement.https://t.co/YC3bxBbzut
Brock, 53, was arrested on Jan. 10 in Texas over his participation in the Capitol attack. He was charged with is charged with knowingly entering or remaining in a restricted building or grounds without lawful authority, and violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds. However, according to the AP a judge ordered him to home confinement on Thursday even though prosecutors pointed to Brock’s intent to take hostages during the raid after he was discovered with zip-ties and handcuffs on his person.
3. Christine Priola, former school therapist
ARRESTED: Christine Priola, a school therapist who stormed the Capitol & got to @VP’s chair. She quit her job the day after the riot saying: I will be switching paths to expose the global evil of human trafficking & pedophilia, including in our govt & children’s services agencies pic.twitter.com/kYTsETVVWX— David Begnaud (@DavidBegnaud) January 14, 2021
Priola, a 49-year-old former occupational therapist from Cleveland was arrested on charges of knowingly entering or remaining in a restricted building, violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds, and unlawful activities on Capitol grounds, according to WKYC. She was placed on electronic home monitoring and is not permitted to travel.
4. Kevin and Hunter Seefried
A man who carried a Confederate flag inside the Capitol last week during the riot was arrested on Thursday. Kevin Seefried was wanted by the FBI, which had sought help from the public to identify him and had widely circulated a dispatch with his photo. https://t.co/d6otE8GnXA— The New York Times (@nytimes) January 14, 2021
Kevin Seefried along with his son Hunter turned themselves in to authorities in Delaware on Thursday after the FBI received a tip of their participation at the Jan. 6 mob attack. According to The New York Times federal agents were tipped off by one of Hunter Seefried’s co-workers. The haunting images of Seefried carrying a Confederate flag through the halls of the Capitol reconfirmed to the public that there were explicit racist notions held within the participants of the attack. The Seefrieds face one count each of knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds without lawful authority, violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds and depredation of government property, Yahoo News reports.
5. Robert Sanford, retired firefighter
“Robert Sanford of Chester, Pa., faces three federal felony charges including assaulting a police officer after he was allegedly identified as the person who lobbed a fire extinguisher on the west side of the Capitol, at around 2:30 pm...”https://t.co/30WFdH2MVy pic.twitter.com/qA3UwSBc98— David Begnaud (@DavidBegnaud) January 14, 2021
Sanford a retired former firefighter was arrested on Jan. 14 and charged with three felony charges including assaulting a police officer, The Wall Street Journal reports. Video of him hauling a fire extinguisher at police made its rounds on social media. His arrest is not related to the death of Officer Brian Sicknick who was bludgeoned to death during the mob attack.
6. Jacob Fracker and Thomas Robertson, North Carolina police officers
*2 off-duty Virginia police officers arrested for roles in Capitol riot.— Jim Roberts (@nycjim) January 14, 2021
*Officers Jacob Fracker & Thomas Robertson are members of Rocky Mount Police Dept.
*Both charged with violent entry and disorderly conduct & knowingly entering a restricted building.https://t.co/VwzWll06Pw pic.twitter.com/neE4ieJJ6g
Fracker and Robertson, two off-duty cops from Rocky Mount, North Carolina, were charged with violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds and knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds without lawful authority, USA Today reports. They were arrested on Jan. 13 after social media posts pointed to their participation in the insurrection.
7. Nick Ochs, Proud Boys Leader
Hawaii Proud Boys leader Nich Ochs was set free on a "signature bond," meaning he did not have to put up any money for release https://t.co/4igPwEi6xB— KITV4 (@KITV4) January 12, 2021
Ochs a leader of the Proud Boys Hawaii group was arrested on Jan. 7, after returning to Hawaii one day after storming the Capitol. He was released from jail on Jan. 11 and faces one count of unlawful entry into restricted buildings or grounds, KITV reports.
8. Aaron Mostofsky, son of Brooklyn Supreme Court Judge
BREAKING: Aaron Mostofsky, the son of a NY Supreme Court judge was arrested in Midwood Brooklyn on Tuesday morning for his alleged involvement in the Capitol riot. pic.twitter.com/MweFpdvLkX— NYC Scanner (@NYScanner) January 12, 2021
Mostofsky, 34, was charged with four counts in the deadly Capitol attack, including including theft of government property, illegal entry into a restricted area and disorderly conduct, according to the New York Post.
9. Richard Barnett
From his feet on Nancy Pelosi's desk to an Arkansas jail. Here's a mug shot of Richard Barnett, who was arrested this morning and is now facing federal charges pic.twitter.com/rpSJ3BvyAm— Reena Roy (@reenaroy) January 8, 2021
Barnett of Arkansas faces federal charges of entering a restricted building without lawful authority while carrying a dangerous weapon, which carries a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison, reports WREG. Barnett, 60, is also charged with stealing public property and violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds.
10. Adam Johnson
The giddy Florida man caught on camera carrying House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s podium during the U.S. Capitol rioting isn’t laughing anymore.— New York Daily News (@NYDailyNews) January 9, 2021
Adam Johnson, 36, was taken into custody and held on a warrant. Online records indicate he was held without bail.https://t.co/IrLBr0g96N
Johnson, 36, of Florida, “was charged with one count of knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds without lawful authority; one count of theft of government property; and one count of violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds,” according to the FBI. He was arrested on Jan. 8.
11. Jacob Anthony Chansley, a.k.a. “Jake Angeli”
NEW: Jake Angeli has been arrested and charged. pic.twitter.com/YHjniLyrUQ— Brian Tyler Cohen (@briantylercohen) January 9, 2021
Chansley was taken into custody on Jan. 9, becoming one of the most disturbing faces of the mob attack at the Capitol. He was charged with knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds without lawful authority, and with violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds, according to the FBI. He was indicted on six counts relating to the attack. Much controversy remains around the fact that he was granted organic meals after his mother complained about his food restrictions.
12. Doug Jensen, mason worker
Here’s the scary moment when protesters initially got into the building from the first floor and made their way outside Senate chamber. pic.twitter.com/CfVIBsgywK— Igor Bobic (@igorbobic) January 6, 2021
Doug Jensen, 41, of Des Moines, Iowa was arrested on Jan. 9, the Des Moines Register reports. He faces five federal charges including: knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds without lawful authority, disrupting the orderly conduct of government business, violent entry and disorderly conduct in a Capitol building, parading, demonstrating or picketing in a Capitol building, obstructing a law enforcement officer during a civil disorder. Jensen was also let go from his job at Forrest & Associate Masonry.
13. Derrick Evans, West Virginia lawmaker
NEW: West Virginia lawmaker Derrick Evans, who livestreamed himself entering the U.S. Capitol, has been hit with criminal charges pic.twitter.com/Ez7yY2kjoF— BNO News (@BNONews) January 8, 2021
After recently being sworn into office, Evans resigned as a West Virginia delegate on Jan. 11, days after it was revealed he was part of the Capitol Hill insurrection. Evans, 35, is charged with one count of knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds without lawful authority; and one count of violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol Grounds, according to an FBI release.
14. Placed on “No-Fly” List
💀💀💀💀💀💀💀 pic.twitter.com/KQsJmxg1jB— 𝙞𝙗𝙚𝙖𝙬𝙪𝙘𝙝𝙞 (@ibeawuchi) January 11, 2021
15. Placed on “No-Fly” List
Well if it isn’t the consequences of your actions 😒— Flight Privilege (@NoFlyListVids) January 11, 2021
Some more #NoFlyList 💉for ya pic.twitter.com/zLGJkXfetm
16. Placed on “No-Fly” List
Thread I'll try to keep uypdated.— Thomas Lance (@repools) January 11, 2021
1. #NoFlyList #SeditionHasConsequences pic.twitter.com/L6tjohY2yP
17. Placed on “No-Fly” List
5. #NoFlyList #SeditionHasConsequences— Thomas Lance (@repools) January 11, 2021
Don't worry sweetheart, the passengers got the last laugh on your walk of shame looking for a bus ride home.
It would be a shame if Greyhound blacklists you. 😂 pic.twitter.com/wP1ua3WBQ3
18. Placed on “No-Fly” List
3. #NoFlyList #SeditionHasConsequences— Thomas Lance (@repools) January 11, 2021
Pull out your tiny violins everyone. pic.twitter.com/eBNpbWu4UT