Black Plastic Surgeon Offers Free Services To Remove Gorilla Glue From Woman’s Hair

A plastic surgeon came forward to help a young Black woman named Tessica Brown remove Gorilla Glue from her hair after she went viral for sharing her usage of adhesive spray to help hold her hairstyle.

According to TMZ, Brown is flying to Los Angeles to seek the services of Dr. Michael Obeng, who will remove the product during a process over two to three days where he will use medical grade glue remover. Obeng will not charge Brown for the procedure, which can cost up to $12,500.

Obeng’s website says he was among “’America’s Top Plastic Surgeons’ by the Consumer’s Research Council of America in 2011 and 2014.” He’s an expert in cosmetic surgery and complex reconstructive surgery.

One month after Brown used the product in her hair, she took to TikTok asking her followers for help and expressing panic that her hair was permanently fixed in a braided ponytail style. Hundreds of social media viewers suggested different remedies, including soaking her hair in oil and using warm water. Some suggested she shave her hair off and start over.

Here’s the second part 😂 pic.twitter.com/3w4UifbdWb — Raven Darkhölme (@LeBlossommm) February 4, 2021

However, Gorilla Glue cannot be easily removed and warranted a medical approach in order to reverse the damage to her scalp. After a few days with no updates, Brown shared that she admitted herself to the ER where they administered sterile water and acetone pads to attempt to break the sealant’s barrier. Videos of a family member attempting to place the pads on her hair showed the amount of pain Brown was in.

Social media became a sea of hot takes regarding Brown’s choice to use Gorilla Glue, but no matter where anyone stood on the issue, her predicament quickly became a medical emergency.

Supporters of Brown helped her raise more than $13,000 in a GoFundMe her and family members initiated.

However Brown’s troubles may include a legal battle, once reports surfaced that she intends to take legal action against Gorilla Glue.

We are very sorry to hear about the unfortunate incident that Miss Brown experienced using our Spray Adhesive on her hair. We are glad to see in her recent video that Miss Brown has received medical treatment from her local medical facility and wish her the best. pic.twitter.com/SoCvwxdrGc — Gorilla Glue (@GorillaGlue) February 8, 2021

Amid the accusations Gorilla Glue released a statement on Monday where they offered Brown a safe recovery, but denied responsibility over her condition.

“We are aware of the situation and we are very sorry to hear about the unfortunate incident that Miss Brown experienced using our Spray Adhesive on her hair,” the statement reads. “This is a unique situation because this product is not indicated for use in or on hair as it is considered permanent. Our spray adhesive states in the warning label ‘do not swallow. Do not get in eyes, on skin or clothing…'”

