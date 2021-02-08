Gorilla Glue Speaks Out After Woman Who Mistakenly Used Product On Hair Hires Lawyer

NewsOne Featured Video CLOSE

The company that makes an adhesive product mistakenly used by a Black woman to groom her hair has spoken out after the woman suggested she might bring legal action.

Tessica Brown went viral for all the wrong reasons last week after she admitted on a social media video that she used Gorilla Glue to style her hair. Brown said as a result of using the extremely strong adhesive spray on her hair, she hadn’t been able to change her hairstyle for more than a month.

On Monday, Gorilla Glue finally responded in a corporate capacity by releasing a brief statement on social media wishing Brown the best while denying all culpability for her experience.

Gorilla Glue cited what it said was a warning label advising users of its product to avoid contact with skin.

“This is a unique situation because this product is not indicated for use on hair as it is considered permanent,” Gorilla Glue said in part.

The statement came hours after TMZ reported that Brown “hired an attorney and is weighing her legal options.”

The development has led to a debate on social media whether the company that manufactures Gorilla Glue is liable since there was no mention of hair on the warning label that it cited.

Madame Noire reported on Friday that Brown filmed a Tik Tok video to tell her followers about her hair woes.

“Y’all look — my hair — it don’t move,” Brown said on the video. “Do you get what I’m telling you? IT DON’T MOVE!” the woman said through claps as she tried to run her fingers through her hair and failed. “I’ve washed my hair 15 times and it didn’t move. Stiff where — woooo — my hair. So I’m going to tell y’all like this, if you ever, ever run out of got2B glue spray, don’t ever, ever use this unless you want your hair to be like that forever.”

Brown says she has tried to wash, cut and even shave her hair to no avail.

She released a statement on Monday thanking “everybody who’s been praying” for her. She said she hopes she can keep her hair.

In the meantime, Brown has started a GoFundMe account under the name “Gorilla Glue Girl.” Her goal of $1,500 had been exceeded by nearly 10 times that amount as of Monday night.

