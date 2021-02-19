Texas HBCUs Step Up Amid Power Outages, Freezing From Historic Winter Storm

NewsOne Featured Video CLOSE

The two largest historically Black colleges and universities (HBCUs) in Texas are playing an outsized role in helping their students during a historic winter storm that hit the state with unprecedented snow, ice and frigid temperatures. Amid the chaos, Prairie View A&M University (PVAM) and Texas Southern University (TSU), in particular, are making sure their students have access to the proper resources needed to weather the storm.

The freezing weather has hit the greater Houston area especially hard, causing residents there to go without heat after a widespread power outage that Texas politicians were busy blaming on each other instead of trying to restore electricity. For perspective, the last time Texas was this cold was more than 30 years ago in 1989.

Aside from the growing death toll attributed to the low temperatures, one of the other unfortunate byproducts of the storm has been the local water supply becoming tainted after freezing conditions caused pipes to burst. That’s resulted in a boil water order — an order irrelevant to the many residents suffering without access to the gas or electricity needed to boil the water.

So in classic community-first HBCU fashion, both PVAM and TSU have stepped up to make food and water available to their students living both on- and off-campus. And if the viral photos of bare supermarket shelves are any indication, providing those necessities was no small favor.

At PVAM — located in the city of Prairie View, north of Houston — the school has transformed parts of its campus into a “warming center” as other parts remain closed with remote and in-person classes suspended until Monday. In addition, the school was providing shelter for anyone in the city as well as its students.

Power and Water Outage ‼️ Panthers please be safe tonight. The City of Prairie View & University Officials is providing a warm shelter for everyone in the city. Please come out if you need shelter. If you are driving tonight please be careful. Stay warm and safe 💜 pic.twitter.com/oZg3xwCj3p — Student Government (@PVAMUSGA) February 17, 2021

Students were happily serving Chik-fil-A and had cartons of water on deck.

‼️Students come get food and water. MSC‼️ pic.twitter.com/BWfk5uPrrV — Marquinn Booker (@MARQUINNBOOKER) February 18, 2021

There were also university-provided shuttles to the “PVAMU Warming Center” Thursday night where meals were served at a campus auditorium.

PVAMU Warming Center 5-10 PM. Sodexo will be providing meals this evening. Shuttle service will also be operating. Please come out Panthers💜 #PVAMU pic.twitter.com/RUDsMFb2DH — Student Government (@PVAMUSGA) February 18, 2021

It’s the same place where the PVAM Campus Activities Board tweeted it was also holding “Netflix Movie Night and Popcorn.” It was unclear which movie was shown.

Hey y’all‼️ We know the weather is bringing down the mood so we will be having Netflix Movie Night and Popcorn in the auditorium @ 8:00 tonight. We hope y’all enjoy and relax❤️ pic.twitter.com/DXOgKRys1Z — Campus Activities Board (@PVAMUCAB_) February 19, 2021

About 45 minutes south of Prairie View, similar Samaritans were hard at work in Houston at TSU, where food was still being served despite the campus closure and suspension of classes through the weekend.

Thanks to our food service partners at Sodexo for continuing to prepare hot meals to our TSU students in residential housing throughout the weather and power crisis. We know many of them have issues at home and they still showed up to make sure our students were well fed. pic.twitter.com/XHICiHscLZ — Texas Southern University (@TexasSouthern) February 18, 2021

The school put out cots to accommodate people in need and provided cartons of water.

Our TSU first responders from Buildings and Grounds, TSU DPS, KTSU, and Residential Life and Housing are working overnight to keep our campus and students safe and informed during the storm. pic.twitter.com/5JwMINMS5K — Texas Southern University (@TexasSouthern) February 15, 2021

Thanks to our partners at Challenge Office Products for providing our students with water during this inclement weather event. We appreciate you and are #TSUProud to call you a member of the TSU family. pic.twitter.com/z85pqHkUCA — Texas Southern University (@TexasSouthern) February 18, 2021

The need for such assistance that PVAM and TSU are providing cannot be overstated.

That was especially true for the safe drinking water, which the Associated Press reported was growing scarce across Texas. The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality estimated that more than 14 million people in the state were affected by more than 1,000 water systems being compromised.

Worse yet, more than four dozen people have died as a result of the storm as of Thursday night. Some of the deaths occurred in predominately Black communities, which have borne the brunt of the storm’s effect. That’s no coincidence, a TSU professor recently told the New York Times.

“Whether it’s flooding from severe weather events like hurricanes or it’s something like this severe cold, the history of our response to disasters is that these communities are hit first and have to suffer the longest,” said Robert Bullard, a public affairs professor who has been called the father of environmental justice.

CNN has published an extensive list of ways that people can help Texans, including donating to the Houston Food Bank as well as the Coalition for the Homeless of Houston/Harris County.

