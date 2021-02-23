‘This Lacks Respect And Tact’: Vanessa Bryant Gathers Meek Mill After Disrespectful Kobe Bryant Lyric

NewsOne Featured Video CLOSE

Vanessa Bryant was rudely interrupted from grieving her late husband, former NBA star Kobe Bryant, after rapper Meek Mill placed himself in the center of controversy, playing off of Bryant’s untimely death.

Last week rapper Lil Baby’s song “Don’t Worry” leaked, featuring a verse from the Philly rapper that quickly went viral. In the song, Meek Mill uses an insensitive metaphor referring to Bryant’s death.

“This b—h I’m f—-n’ always tell me that she love me / but she ain’t ever showed me / Yeah, and if I ever lack, I’m goin’ out with my chopper / It be another Kobe.”

Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter Gianna, were among nine people who died in a helicopter crash on Jan. 26, 2020.

Vanessa Bryant responded to Meek Mill on Monday, posting a note to her Instagram Stories.

Vanessa Bryant addressed the inexcusable lyric from Meek Mill about Kobe. pic.twitter.com/QTwR0tBNbr — Matthew Moreno (@MMoreno1015) February 23, 2021

“Dear @meekmill, I find this line to be extremely insensitive and disrespectful, Period,” she wrote underneath Meek Mill’s verse. “I am not familiar with any of your music, but I believe you can do better than this. If you are a fan, fine, there’s a better way to show your admiration for my husband. This lacks respect and tact.”

Social media users dragged the Philly rapper after the song made its rounds and it was quickly taken down from the internet, most likely due to the backlash.

Meek mill really thought that verse was acceptable… pic.twitter.com/w78visAsc9 — niya;) (@AniyaNevaeh_) February 18, 2021

Vanessa Bryant talking about Meek Mill like pic.twitter.com/rFGa6l2zcp — Rich (@UptownDCRich) February 23, 2021

Prior to Vanessa Bryant’s response, Meek Mill posted a cringeworthy tweet regarding his choice of words. He later said that he apologized privately to Vanessa Bryant after her response went viral.

somebody promo a narrative and y’all follow it…. y’all internet antics cannot stop me ….shit like zombie land or something! Lol — Meek Mill (@MeekMill) February 18, 2021

I apologized to her in private earlier today not to the public…Nothing I say on my page directed to a internet viral moment or the family of a grieving woman! If you care about someone grieving change the subject! — Meek Mill (@MeekMill) February 23, 2021

Meek Mill’s descent into the land of constant “L” collecting continues, a disappointing turn of events after he was heralded as a voice for criminal justice reform and the prison to school pipeline.

As his family copes with the one-year anniversary of his passing, along with the anniversary of his emotional homegoing services, Meek Mill doesn’t really have a leg to stand on. Weeks before Bryant’s death anniversary Vanessa Bryant asked that media outlets refrain from showing footage of the helicopter in flames.

“We ask that you do not air photos of the wreckage, helicopter in the air or accident scene,” Vanessa wrote in a statement on Instagram. “We do NOT want to see it. Our year has been traumatic enough.”

“I want to thank everyone that has handled their media coverage respectfully,” she wrote in a caption. “To everyone else, please reconsider your “news story” and look at your footage through the eyes of children, parents, spouse, siblings and family. Celebrate their lives, not the day they lost them.”

I don’t think we on the same signal y’all .. I don’t see what y’all see… I be looking at the net laughing like I did whet 🙃 I say random shit all day on social … it becomes a trend to hate on me every once in a while but I feed off that shit ima beast literally 💎 — Meek Mill (@MeekMill) February 23, 2021

Sadly, it seems that the message still hasn’t percolated through Meek Mill’s head as he’s still online tweeting strange and random messages.

His collection of “L”‘s wages on…

SEE ALSO:

Mamba Mentality: Kobe Bryant’s Top 5 Career Highlights

NTSB Finds Kobe’s Pilot Violated Federal Rules, Draws Attention To Vanessa Bryant’s Helicopter Company Lawsuit