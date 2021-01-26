The Makings Of Black Mamba: Kobe Bryant Through The Years

NewsOne Featured Video CLOSE

NBA legend Kobe Bryant, 41, was tragically killed in a helicopter crash on January 26, 2020, along with his daughter Gianna, 13, and seven other passengers.

The devastating crash resulted in a collective, sober mood for weeks, capping multiple journeys of lives that many felt were unfairly cut short.

Bryant captivated the hearts and minds of basketball fanatics as an NBA juggernaut for 20 years, beginning with being drafted in 1996 at the age of 17 from Lower Merion High School in Ardmore, Pennsylvania, to the Charlotte Hornets, where he was immediately traded to the Los Angeles Lakers.

What followed was a bright, yet complicated legacy. There was glory: living a life beside his wife Vanessa and four children, Natalia, Gianna, Bianka and Capri, winning five NBA Championships with the Los Angeles Lakers, cementing his legacy as one of the greatest basketball players in the league’s history. But there was also grief, tragedy and a sobering fall from grace: rumors of Bryant’s larger than life ego, injuries that threatened his career, and a 2003 sexual assault accusation which opened a larger and ongoing conversation around consent and accountability. Years after the case was dropped, Bryant issued an apology summarizing that he understood the alleged victim did not view their encounter as consensual as part of a civil case that was settled privately.

At the end of his 20 seasons in the NBA Bryant walked away from the court on the night of April, 13, 2016, scoring 60 points in his final game against the Utah Jazz at his beloved Staples Center. He was an 18-time NBA All-Star, the 2008 NBA Season M.V.P., a two-time winning NBA finals M.V.P., and is hailed as fourth on the list of career scoring leaders in the regular season and postseason. Bryant won two Olympic Gold medals with Team USA and both of his numbers, 8 and 24 were retired by the Los Angeles Lakers.

Like many monumental figures, Bryant’s life was a balance of reinvention, restraint and drive, where it seemed in his final years he was thriving in an eloquent balance between the sports world, his family, and his next chapter as an entrepreneur.

One of his proudest off the court moments in his career was winning an Oscar in 2018 for his animated short, “Dear Basketball,” his retirement announcement served in the form of a love letter to the sport which helped him gain worldwide acclaim.

What he enjoyed most post his NBA was his anchor, his family. He took pride in helping to mode his daughter Gianna who held the same affection for the game of basketball as her father.

A multitude of elements helped form the man known as Kobe Bryant, who was a father, husband, son, brother, and friend. The below photos only catch a glimpse of what went into the making of Kobe Bryant, the “Black Mamba.”