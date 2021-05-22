Keshia Knight Pulliam Named Mielle Organics’ Global Education Ambassador

NewsOne Featured Video CLOSE

Actress Keshia Knight Pulliam has been dedicated to leveling the playing field for women of color in the realm of entrepreneurship and she’s teaming up with Mielle Organics to empower the next generation of women founders. According to AfroTech, the Newark native has been appointed to serve as the organic haircare brand’s Global Education Ambassador.

The Black-owned brand—which recently celebrated its 7-year anniversary—has been putting the focus on transcending its impact beyond the hair industry. The company has joined forces with the Newark Business Hub and Rutgers University for the creation of the Global Certificate Program scholarship fund which is designed to use education and entrepreneurship as vessels to empower Black women. Through the initiative, 60 aspiring Black women entrepreneurs will receive scholarships to be part of the NBH Professional Online Global Entrepreneurship Certificate Program where they will learn about the different facets of business including financial management, marketing, revenue generation and other elements. After completing the program, the scholarship recipients will have the opportunity to submit a business plan to receive funding for their venture and a trip to South Africa.

Pulliam says she’s excited to team up with Mielle Organics for the effort. “I am elated to work with Mielle Organics to bring new education and venture capital opportunities to Black women worldwide,” she said in a statement. “It’s amazing to partner with a company that has so much mutual synergy when it comes to sewing into our community. I’m honored to celebrate their 7th anniversary.” Monique Rodriguez, CEO of Mielle Organics, added she decided to bring Pulliam on board because of her “passion for providing opportunities for mentorship, education and venture capital for Black women.”

News about Pulliam’s new role comes nearly a month after it was announced Mastercard would make a multi-million dollar investment in the Fearless Fund; a VC firm founded by Pulliam and Arian Simone to support the entrepreneurial endeavors of women of color.

SEE ALSO:

Mastercard Invests In VC Firm For Women Of Color

Keshia Knight Pulliam And Arian Simone Launch Venture Capital Fund For Black Women Entrepreneurs