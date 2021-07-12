Social Media Goes Off On Prince William’s Highly Questionable Support Of Black Soccer Players After Meghan Markle’s Mistreatment

NewsOne Featured Video CLOSE

Prince William probably should have thought twice after tweeting he rebuked the racist cyberbullying attacks against three Black soccer players who missed penalty kicks in a high stakes game against Italy in the European Championship final on Sunday.

“I am sickened by the racist abuse aimed at England players after last night’s match. It is totally unacceptable that players have to endure this abhorrent behaviour,” Prince William tweeted from the official Duke and Duchess of Cambridge account.

“It must stop now and all those involved should be held accountable.”

While anyone with a sense of intelligence and decency would agree with Prince William statement of support towards players Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho, and Bukayo Saka, it seems interesting given account that the Duke nor the Duchess weighed that same energy towards their own family members, specifically his sister-in-law Meghan Markle.

Prince William was expected to make a statement as president of England’s Football Association, but the tweet didn’t go well over well with the members of the public who still remember Meghan’s explosive revelation to Oprah Winfrey that she endured targeted and blatant microaggressions as a member of the royal family.

In response to the cyberbullying the Metro Police Department has opened an investigation into the attacks, according to the Associated Press. Facebook, which owns Instagram announced it would take action to remove the harmful content and encouraged supporters to report and block the offensive language.

“We quickly removed comments and accounts directing abuse at England’s footballers last night and we’ll continue to take action against those that break our rules,” it said in a statement.

Rashford, Sancho, and Saka are the youngest players on England’s team which has gained attention for their support of diversity and social conscience.

But social media wasted no time in pointing out the blatant hypocrisy of racist fans who cheer from the sidelines when they’re victorious and hurl racist threats during a loss.

As widespread support continued online, the team’s official Twitter handle also backed the players.

“We’re disgusted that some of our squad – who have given everything for the shirt this summer – have been subjected to discriminatory abuse online after tonight’s game. We stand with our players.”

The team retweeted the official statement from England’s Football Association which reads, “The FA strongly condemns all forms of discrimination and is appalled by the online racism that has been aimed at some of our England players on social media. We could not be clearer that anyone behind such disgusting behaviour is not welcome in following the team. We will do all we can to support the players affected while urging the toughest punishments possible for anyone responsible.”

SEE ALSO:

Fox News Found The Time To Bash Prince Harry And Meghan Markle Over Prince Philip’s Death

The Royal Family Scrambles To Be Seen In Public With Black People After Meghan Markle’s Interview