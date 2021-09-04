Lyft Promises to Defend Drivers And Protect Riders After Texas Anti-Abortion Law Goes Into Effect

NewsOne Featured Video CLOSE

Lyft announced a defense fund for drivers sued under the new law. In a statement, Lyft said it unequivocally supported Drivers and people’s privacy in their daily travels. The ride-share company said the new anti-abortion law is “incompatible with people’s basic rights to privacy, our community guidelines, the spirit of rideshare, and our values as a company.”

“Drivers are never responsible for monitoring where their riders go or why,” read the statement in part. “Imagine being a driver and not knowing if you are breaking the law by giving someone a ride. Similarly, riders never have to justify, or even share, where they are going and why. Imagine being a pregnant woman trying to get to a healthcare appointment and not knowing if your driver will cancel on you for fear of breaking a law. Both are completely unacceptable.”

The San Francisco-based company committed to donating $1 million to Planned Parenthood and paying legal fees for any driver sued under the new law. Inspired by the action, Reuters reported Uber was following suit. Uber’s CEO Dara Khosrowshahi tweeted, “Right on @logangreen – drivers shouldn’t be put at risk for getting people where they want to go. Team Uber is in, too, and will cover legal fees in the same way. Thanks for the push.”

Texas-based dating websites also launched relief funds to support those seeking care. Match Group, which owns several popular dating sites including Tinder and Match.com, and Bumble, also pledged support for those impacted by the new law. Based in Dallas, Match Group offered to cover the cost of receiving abortion care outside the state.

CNN reported that Bumble’s CEO announced on Twitter the funds raised by her company would go directly to organizations that provide abortion funding, including Fund Texas Choice.

Web hosting giant GoDaddy announced Friday evening an anti-abortion “tip” website had 24-hours to find a new provider. Go Daddy said the organization running the site, Texas Right to Life, violated its terms of service. The New York Times reported GoDaddy specified the group violated the hosting provider’s terms prohibiting customers from collecting nonpublic information about other people without consent.

The anti-abortion site operationalized a new law that allows people to sue anyone who performs an abortion or helps someone get an abortion. Under the law, people could get up to $10,000 in damages. A way to snitch on people who may have or assist someone in having an abortion after six weeks, the site faced attacks from coders and Tik-Tok users.

