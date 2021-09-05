North Carolina A&T State University Hits Historic Enrollment Milestone

NewsOne Featured Video CLOSE

2021 has been nothing short of a historic year for North Carolina A&T State University. After hitting a historic fundraising milestone in May, the Greensboro-based institution recently recorded its highest student enrollment rate.

The school reported more than 13,300 students are enrolled in classes this fall, marking the largest student body in the HBCU’s 130-year history. The wave of students is also the institution’s most “academically high-performing” class ever with an average GPA of 3.7. The increase in enrollment puts the school closer to its goal of having 14,000 students enrolled by the fall of 2023.

Harold L. Martin Sr., who serves as North Carolina A&T’s chancellor, says the enrollment spike exemplifies the school’s significance in the realm of education. “We set ambitious and strategic goals for the expansion of our university because we know that as a doctoral, land-grant, research institution, we could and should have greater impact on the education of our students and upon the communities we serve,” he said in a statement. “It’s important to understand that this growth is enhancing quality and academic performance, not undermining it. We are attracting the highest-performing high school graduates in the history of our university, both from North Carolina and beyond. We’re making major contributions to a highly educated, well-prepared and diverse workforce and entrepreneurial sector for our state.” News about the milestone comes after the school was ranked as one of the top HBCUs in the country.

Other historically Black colleges and universities throughout the country have also had an increase in student enrollment; among them is Spelman College. Earlier this year, the Atlanta-based all-women school broke its college admissions application record with over 11,000 applicants. “Students are drawn to Spelman because of its strong programs and its legacy of producing inspirational leaders. The story of Spelman is one that invokes pride, belonging and historical significance,” said Chelsea Holley, who serves as Spelman’s interim director of admissions. “We have been intentional about sharing the rich tradition and legacy of Spelman, while also highlighting our ability to produce the next generation of leaders in a tech-forward society.”

