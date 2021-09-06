Michael K. Williams, Actor Who Starred As Omar In ‘The Wire,’ Dies At 54

NewsOne Featured Video CLOSE

Michael K. Williams, the veteran actor who rose to fame playing the role of Omar Little, a hitman for hire in the award-winning drama, “The Wire,” has reportedly died at the age of 54.

Williams was found dead in his New York City apartment on Monday afternoon, the New York Post reported.

MORE: 7 Quotes From ‘The Wire’ That Speak Directly To The Black Experience

There were no immediate reports of what may have caused Williams to die.

He was reportedly found by his nephew in his Brooklyn apartment.

Aside from achieving widespread success from “The Wire,” Williams — a Brooklyn native — also starred in numerous movies as well as other cable TV dramas, such as “Boardwalk Empire” in which he portrayed gangster Chalky White on HBO. Williams also received critical acclaim for his role in HBO’s recent sci-fi series, “Lovecraft County.”

According to his IMDB page, Williams was nominated for multiple Emmy Awards and “Boardwalk Empire” won a Screen Actors Guild Award for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series.

Many of Williams’ roles focused on the Black experience, for better and, as evidenced by his infamous Omar Little character on “The Wire,” for worse.

That may or may have not been by design for Williams, who notably away from the bright lights participated in a docuseries for Vice that brought attention to the juvenile justice system in America.

Williams also did his part to address the pandemic, including stepping up to ensure at-risk youth in New York City have employment opportunities amid the public health crisis.

Last year, Williams joined forces with the nonprofit organization NYC Together to launch a campaign to help fund a summer program that will employ Black and Latinx youth in New York City. Through the initiative, NYC Together will work with community-based organizations, health experts and law enforcement officials to create and identify job opportunities that are connected to addressing COVID-19.

“With all the city budget cuts gutting all the opportunities for kids in my community to have something to do or to earn a couple of dollars to take care of themselves and sometimes even their families over the summer, I’m afraid this year might be worse,” Williams said in a video posted on Twitter. “Money is freedom and money will help ease the burden on their parents to pay for things like food, medicine and all other costs that come with this COVID outbreak.”

Most recently, Williams drew applause for his performance at this summer’s BET Awards during a tribute to late rapper DMX. Fans said they shared an uncanny resemblance.

Tributes poured in on social media following the news of Williams’ death

This is a developing story that will be updated as additional information becomes available.

SEE ALSO:

Gregg Leakes, ‘Real Housewives Of Atlanta’ Star, Dies Of Colon Cancer At 66

‘Profoundly Grief Stricken’ Family Mourns Houston Track Star Cameron Burrell