21 Savage Hit With Gun And Drug Possession Charges Stemming From 2019 ICE Arrest

Rapper 21 Savage became a global case for ICE reform when he was arrested in Atlanta in 2019 ahead of the Super Bowl. Now the rapper is facing gun and drugs charges connected to the original arrest.
According to TMZ, the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office is levying two new charges against the rapper, possession of s schedule II controlled substance, and possession of a gun. Savage turned himself in to authorities on Thursday (Sept. 23) and bonded out immediately. According to his lawyer Charles Kuck, the charges are state-related and not federal.
Kuck released a statement in 2019 saying that 21 applied for a U-Visa in 2017 and had a 2014 federal drug conviction expunged from his record. A U-Visa is available to those who are the victim of a crime.
“The Department of Homeland Security has known his address and his history since his filing for the U Vista in 2017, yet they took no action against him until this past weekend,” Kuck said. He added, “As a minor, his family overstayed their work visas, and he, like almost two million other children, was left without legal status through no fault of his own. This is a civil law violation, and the continued detention of Mr. Abraham-Joseph serves no other purpose than to unnecessarily punish him and try to intimidate him into giving up his right to fight to remain in the United States.”
He’s due in immigration court in November over the charges.
