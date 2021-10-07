Why Aren’t We Talking About Orlando Brown Now That He’s Doing Better?

NewsOne Featured Video CLOSE

For years, it appeared that Disney’s That’s So Raven star Orlando Brown was simply unable to get himself together and stay himself out of trouble with the law. From DUI charges to failure to show up in court to answer for DUI charges, to public intoxication and disturbing the peace, to drug possession and battery—not to mention his infamous Dr. Phil interview where he revealed he’s fathered multiple children who he never sees and who “don’t know me”—Brown pretty much stayed in the news for all the wrong reasons and fans across social media were left to wonder: “Bruh, is this dude OK?”

Well, it appears that Brown is, in fact, OK, and he’s well on his way to turning his life around. But, curiously, his redemption arc hasn’t received nearly as much media attention as his troubled past behavior.

According to the Houston Chronicle, Brown in November will graduate from Rise Discipleship, a six-month in-patient recovery program in Abilene, Texas, with a mission to help men overcome addiction, homelessness and other hardships.

“I can tell you that I’m OK. I’m alive,” Brown reportedly said in a recent interview. “I was in an unsafe position and it has been shaky but at the end of the day all I can tell you is I’m OK and I’m graduating.”

During a fundraising event for Rise Discipleship last week, Brown opened up about his journey from addiction to returning to good health saying, “I didn’t know what I was doing. I was addicted to the internet. All kinds of stuff,” the Houston Chronicle reported in July.

Brown said he learned about the Rise, which provides housing, food and other basic needs for its residents, through his then-fiancée and now wife, Danielle Brown, according to BCK.

Brown can be seen looking happy and healthy in a recent photo with his wife and two-year-old son, who he revealed during his Dr. Phil interview was “still in the belly.”

Jubal Elrod, who, according to the Chronicle, is described as the “home overseer” at Rise, confirmed Brown’s turnaround and praised him for his leadership among other residents throughout his time in the program.

“He’s completely turned around,” Elrod said. “He got on this like in his third week, hit it like a man. Now he’s leading classes. He’s actually overseeing discipline and teaching other brothers how to get through it.”

If you’ve ever known anyone who suffers from drug or alcohol addiction, you know it’s a lifelong battle that doesn’t end once the person is clean. So here’s hoping Brown stays on the positive path and sees all the happiness and success he didn’t experience while he was at a lower point in his life.

Orlando Brown, we salute you and wish you the best.

SEE ALSO:

Why Are People Lacing Cocaine With Fentanyl And How Dangerous Is It?

Medical Examiner Confirms Michael K. Williams’ Cause Of Death