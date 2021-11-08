Marjorie Taylor Greene Thinks Republicans Share ‘Common Ground’ With The Nation Of Islam

NewsOne Featured Video CLOSE

Republican hot head Marjorie Taylor Greene shared an odd tweet on Nov. 8 suggesting that the Republican Party and The Nation of Isam shared “common ground” on their beliefs about the COVID-19 vaccine.

Greene’s latest revelation occurred as she was visiting a prison institution in the nation’s capital. It was there that she discovered some of the inmates were reading religious material about Christianity, and to her surprise, “Louis Farrakhan’s Nation of Islam newspaper.”

“I don’t know any people with white hate, white fear, or white rage. We, Republicans, see and believe that all people have equal rights under the law and constitution, and those rights extend to the unborn. But I do know a lot of people who don’t trust the government,” the Georgia congresswoman wrote in a lengthy thread of tweets.

“..I also found out that the Nation of Islam sees the use and benefit of Ivermectin and is very angry that our media, Democrats, and Dr. Fauci have attacked the drug and refuse to save people’s lives by not promoting it and shunning the use of it,” Greene continued. “We have common ground there.”

The FDA and CDC have issued warnings to Americans about using Ivermectin to treat and prevent COVID-19. The drug is typically used to avoid parasites in animals. For humans, ivermectin tablets can be used in small doses to treat parasitic infections like worms or head lice. However, the drug is potentially lethal if consumed in large amounts. Both organizations have not approved it as a preventive method against COVID.

Some members of the group have frowned down on the use of COVID-19 vaccines, with a few leaders even spreading misinformation about the virus through several wild conspiracy theories. First Draft News reviewed the Nation of Islam’s spread of COVID-19 misinformation earlier this year. (Read the full report here).

“The Nation of Islam is also strongly against the #COVID19 vaccines,” wrote Greene further along in her Twitter thread. “And the Nation of Islam is very against children being given the #COVID19 vaccines. More common ground. Children should NOT be taking covid vaccines, as all data shows they are hardly at risk.”

Children between the ages of 5 and 11 are now eligible for Pfizer’s lower dose COVID-19 vaccine. The CDC announced that the children’s version of the vaccine showed a 90 percent efficacy rate in preventing the spread of COVID-19 in kids. Currently, the age group makes up 39 percent of COVID cases in children 18-years or younger. Similar to adults, children will receive two doses of the vaccine three weeks apart.

Greene concluded her message by suggesting that religious exemptions should be allowed for people who are firmly against the vaccine. “I do believe in freedom of religion guaranteed to us by our Constitution,” she added. “Learning how opposed the Nation of Islam is to the #COVID19 vaccines, & already knowing how many Christians oppose the vaccines, we MUST ensure that Religious Exemptions are allowed for Vaccine Mandates.”

This isn’t the first time that the fiery Republican has spread some questionable rhetoric about the vaccine. Over the summer, the Republican lawmaker was banned from Twitter for suggesting that COVID-19 is “not dangerous” for people under the age of 65 and who aren’t obese, The Hill reported.