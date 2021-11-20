Ex-College Basketball Stars Angela and Ray Weathers Demand Accountability, After Alleged Abuse of Six-Year-Old Son At Texas Charter School

NewsOne Featured Video CLOSE

Former college basketball stars Angela and Ray Weathers have made headlines for supporting a new generation of champions. But now, the couple is taking action against a Texas charter school for alleged abuse of their six-year-old son.

According to an initial release from The Witherspoon Law Group, the couple’s six-year-old autistic son came home from school in late August missing the underwear he left home wearing. They promptly reported the incident to school officials but received little to no action.

The school, the International Leadership of Texas Katy K-8, located in Katy, Texas, boasts as part of its mission that it aims to strengthen “the mind, body and character” of students. It seems to have failed as it pertains to the Weathers’ young son.

The school refused to give the parents any real information about follow-up on the allegations from the information provided. There was no evidence of an incident report or investigation into what transpired.

After the August incident, the Weathers’ child became ill and displayed signs of possible inappropriate sexual conduct. The attorney’s statement says the child finally told his parents he had been touched inappropriately in the genital area by one of his teachers.

“Schools should be forthright with parents and aggressive in promptly investigating all instances of reported wrongdoing, but instead, in this case, the stories from the school keep changing,” Attorney Nuru Witherspoon said.

Approximately a month later, the child alleged being hit in the face and stomach by another teacher. He allegedly had been discovered wandering alone in the school. The Weathers sought legal counsel after trying to address the issue directly with the school.

The statement also alleges the school placed the Weathers’ child in classrooms with teaching staff who were not equipped to handle a child with special needs. Per the family, the teacher who hit the boy admitted they had no experience with special needs children.

“We take the abuse of our society’s most vulnerable extremely serious and will aggressively pursue justice and monetary relief for the Weathers and their special needs, six-year-old son,” Witherspoon. “We plan to hold IL Texas accountable for its inaction, failure to accommodate, and abuse — schools should be nothing short of a mainstay for the safety of all children. When they fall short, and children are victimized, they must be held accountable for such egregious conduct.”

