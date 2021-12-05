Actor Yahya Abdul-Mateen II Creates Production Company, Inks Partnership With Netflix

NewsOne Featured Video CLOSE

With acting credits that include “The Get Down,” “Aquaman” and “Candyman,” actor Yahya Abdul-Mateen II has brought a wide range of narratives to the small and silver screens. For his next act, he’s putting the focus on expanding his repertoire as a producer. According to Variety, he recently launched his own production company and inked a partnership with Netflix.

Through his production imprint, House Eleven10—a moniker that was derived from his childhood home in Oakland—the Emmy award-winning actor aims to bring diverse narratives to the forefront. Capturing stories about underrepresented communities, he hopes to amplify the perspectives and work of those who the entertainment industry has ostracized.

“I want our films and shows to be soulful in their world-building and dynamic in their character. We want to employ a creative process that makes space for magic and humanity in various narrative universes and across all genres,” he said in a statement, according to the news outlet. “House Eleven10 seeks to showcase the talent of traditionally underrepresented or overlooked communities within the industry by including diverse filmmakers, writers, and staff throughout our projects.”

Through the deal with Netflix, Abdul-Mateen will produce and star in projects featured on the subscription streaming service.

Abdul-Mateen’s deal is one of a few partnerships that Netflix has fostered with Black creators. In September, writer, producer and director Gina Atwater—best known for her work on HBO’s “Westworld”—inked a deal with the company. A month before the announcement about Atwater’s partnership, Power creator Courtney Kemp signed an eight-figure, four-year deal with Netflix.

“I am incredibly excited to join the Netflix family and to continue to develop the kind of entertainment that End of Episode is known for– diverse, multilingual, watercooler, social-media fueled series that packs a serious punch,” Kemp said in a statement about the partnership.

